The Supreme Court on May 27 found that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s advertisements against the Trinamool Congress “were prima facie disparaging” and told the party that denigrating debates during the Lok Sabha election would only harm voters’ interests.

A Vacation Bench comprising Justices J.K. Maheshwari and K.V. Viswanathan refused to interfere with a Calcutta High Court injunction against the “derogatory” and “slanderous” advertisements.

Justice Viswanathan told senior advocate P.S. Patwalia, who was representing the BJP, that “Prima facie, these advertisements are disparaging… You [BJP] can promote yourself, you can say you are the best… We [Supreme Court] cannot lend our hand to cause acrimony.” Such advertisements “would not be in the interest of the voters. It will degenerate the debate,” the judge added, reminding the counsel that the client should keep in mind that “your rival is not your enemy.”

Meanwhile, Justice Maheshwari asked Mr. Patwalia to refer to advertisements on specific page numbers in the court’s records, who submitted that the advertisements were based on facts. “Why are you precipitating things by coming here?” Justice Maheshwari asked.

A single Judge of the Calcutta High Court passed the interim injunction order ex parte, without giving the BJP a chance to be heard.

The Trinamool Congress already approached the Election Commission (EC) objecting to the advertisements, and the EC issued a show cause notice on May 18 to the BJP. It was supposed to respond by May 21. The Trinamool Congress had simultaneously approached the High Court on May 20, which issued an injunction order till June 4, Mr. Patwalia said.

He argued that the party wanted to “file a reply by tomorrow” to the EC notice. “We will appear the day after tomorrow. Let the EC pass an appropriate order. We were not even heard by either the EC or the High Court,” he said.

Justice Maheshwari questioned whether the EC had taken any steps till now, adding that it was “a question of the independence of the Election Commission.”

The BJP chose to withdraw the petition after the SC noted that it could approach the High Court again for any relief under the law.

