Be it the Olympics or the Paralympics, shooting has seen encouraging results for the Indian contingent at the Paris Summer Games. Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal and Manish Narwal all made the podium on the first day of shooting on Friday. Avani became the first Indian to claim successive Paralympic gold medals, defending her women’s 10m air rifle (SH1) title. Mona won bronze in the same event, making it a historic double. Avani, 22, shot a superb 249.7 to erase her own Paralympic record of 249.6 set in the Tokyo Games three years ago. In qualification, she shot a 625.8 to be placed second. Mona, the two-time World Cup gold medallist, shot a 623.1 to lie fifth. The elimination rounds were a tense affair. By the fourth round, Avani (187.0) and Mona (186.8) were in the top two spots. The latter overtook the former in the fifth round as the pair confirmed two medals. In the end, however, Avani’s experience came in handy with Korea’s Lee Yunri taking the second spot. In the shootout, Avani began with a 9.9 while Lee shot a 10.7. But the Korean’s nerves took over as she managed only a 6.8 in the next while Avani shot a 10.5, sealing her second gold on the trot. The Jaipur-born shooter had a challenging run-up to the Olympics, having gone under the knife for a long-standing gallbladder issue. That procedure forced her to take a break for a month and a half. “It mentally hampered me because I am not training months away from the Paralympics,” said Avani in a video call from Chateauroux. “Even though it’s a small surgery, a lot of core muscles weren’t working the way they were before and so I had to work on that more. My team worked heavily to get me back on track.” Growing up, Mona faced a lot of discrimination due to her polio diagnosis. She found her calling in shooting after trying out shot put, discus, javelin and weightlifting. “In 2010, I left home to fulfil my dreams. At that time, my family objected and said it wouldn’t accept me or let me into the house again. But now they’re all celebrating with me,” said Mona. The 37-year-old mother of two is excited to share the triumph with her children. “When I left for practice, I had to leave my kids behind. Everyday, they would video call me and tell me how much they missed having me over. They said, ‘GPS lagake ghar vaapas aajao.’ I cried at least once everyday speaking to them,” she revealed.

Manish, who won gold in the Tokyo Games in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event, missed out on the podium top step this time. After lying sixth at the end of the first series, he slowly moved up. After taking the top spot at the end of the third elimination round with a score of 158, he slipped to second in the fourth as Korea’s Jo Jeongdu overtook him. He maintained his second spot and earned the right to shoot for gold. However, his first effort in the final round was an agonising 8.9 to Jo’s 10.8. Manish never recovered. In Tokyo, Manish had his elder brother Manjeet Singh by his side to celebrate his triumph. However, Manjeet tragically passed away in a road accident in 2022. “Last time when I won a medal in Tokyo, we danced and celebrated the entire night. Now, I am missing him a lot. He’s gone but his memories are with me,” he said, struggling to hold back his tears. Manish had Paralympic Committee of India president Devendra Jhajharia by his side consoling him. Preethi Pal won India’s first medal on the Paralympics track with a bronze in the women’s T35 100m event, registering a personal best of 14.21s along the way. China’s Zhou Xia (13.58) and Guo Qianqian (13.74) won the gold and silver. The 23-year-old Preethi, a farmer’s daughter from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, significant physical challenges when she was born as her lower body was plastered for six days after birth. Weak legs and an irregular leg posture made her prone to various diseases. She underwent various traditional treatments to strengthen her legs, including wearing calipers for eight years from the age of five. At 17, Preethi’s perspective began to change when she watched the Paralympic Games on social media. But her life-changing moment came when she met Paralympic athlete Fatima Khatoon, who introduced her to para-athletics. After the paralympics in Tokyo where the differently abled athletes won 5 golds (in a tally of 19 medals), The Hindu noted in an editorial that in a nation where sporting culture is sacrificed at the altar of academic excellence, any news about sucess on the turf has to be treated as a system-altering result, calling for more funds to be allocated to improve sports infrastructure.

