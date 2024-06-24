As the conflict between Kuki-Zo and Meitei groups in Manipur wages on even a year after it started, security officials now believe that unmanned aerial vehicles could be used by the warring factions in the State for attacks.

The suspicion arose after 10 intelligent flight batteries were seized from a Manipur-based man in a vehicle at a toll gate about 30 km east of Guwahati on June 14. A day later, another person was caught from the Rupnagar area in the Assam capital carrying drone parts on a two-wheeler.

“These seizures following reliable input about the unauthorised transportation of drones and related equipment for armed groups on either side of the ethnic divide in Manipur could be the tip of the iceberg,” an Assam Police officer of the Inspector General rank said.

The official also said intelligent flight batteries and drone parts can slip through checkpoints on the arterial National Highway 27 leading to Manipur via Nagaland, and an alternative route from Silchar in southern Assam’s Barak Valley.

“We have no reports of drones having been used in the ethnic battle between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei people in Manipur, but their visibility is all across Manipur of late. How many are in operation and for what purpose is anybody’s guess, although these could be used for surveillance for the time being,” an Army officer said.

People living in the foothills on the periphery of Imphal Valley are considered most vulnerable to drone attacks because the territory allows the flying gadgets to “peep and fire” from the top of the mounds or trees.

The violence in Manipur has been followed by the brazen militarisation of the society, in the hills and in the valley, with vigilante groups, armed with sophisticated weapons, causing law and order problems, and impeding security personnel seeking to impose law and order. Despite reports of extremists equipping themselves with weapons beyond the conventional guns and grenades, Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh pinned hopes on the ‘Narendra Modi 3.0’ government to resolve the conflict in two-three months.

