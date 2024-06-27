The bonhomie that prevailed in the Lok Sabha following Om Birla’s election as Speaker by a voice vote on Wednesday, with the Opposition not pressing for a division of votes in support of Congress candidate Kodikunnil Suresh, proved short-lived when Mr. Birla read out a resolution on the 1975 Emergency, triggering huge protests by the Opposition. The resolution said the Congress had crushed the spirit of the Constitution, and dictatorship had been imposed in 1975. “The Emergency is a black spot in history. The aim of these amendments made by the Congress government was to bring all the powers to one person, to control the judiciary, and to destroy the basic principles of the Constitution. By doing this, the rights of citizens were suppressed and the principles of democracy attacked,” Mr. Birla said, reading out the resolution. “The then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi also talked about committed bureaucracy and committed judiciary, which is an example of her anti-democratic attitude,” he said. Amid sloganeering by a large number of Opposition members, the House was adjourned for the day after observing a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Emergency. Earlier, after the Speaker’s election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Mr. Birla for the skill he showed in maintaining the decorum of the House during his previous term. In keeping with parliamentary tradition, newly appointed Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi walked across the aisle to congratulate Mr. Birla, shook hands with Mr. Modi and escorted the Speaker to his Chair along with the Prime Minister and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Mr. Gandhi stressed the importance of “impartiality” from the Speaker’s chair. He noted that “the idea that you can run the House efficiently by silencing the voice of the Opposition is a non-democratic idea”. The end of the day’s Lok Sabha’s proceedings was in stark contrast to the mood of the House at the beginning of the day. Though the Opposition INDIA bloc nominated Mr. Suresh to contest the election for the Speaker’s post, it did not ask for any division of votes, prompting pro tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab to announce that Mr. Birla was elected by a voice vote. This also led to the Trinamool Congress and the Congress taking opposing views; Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee claimed that Mr. Mahtab did not allow a count of votes, while the Congress’s Jairam Ramesh asserted that the party did not seek a division for the sake of “creating an atmosphere of consensus”. The Lower House’s proceedings began with Mr. Modi moving a motion to elect Mr. Birla as the Speaker, a position that the three-term MP for Kota had held in the 17th Lok Sabha as well. All partners of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) also moved identical proposals in favour of Mr. Birla to convey a message of unity. Similarly, the proposal for Mr. Suresh was moved by the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Arvind Sawant, and was supported by Congress leaders and their allies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once Mr. Birla assumed his Chair, the Prime Minister praised him for ensuring that the Lok Sabha functioned even during the COVID-19 period and for maintaining the dignity and decorum of the House, at times by taking difficult decisions. “When people analyse the significance of the 17th Lok Sabha under your leadership in the future, the role of the House in giving a new direction will prominently feature,” Mr. Modi said. Highlighting “landmark legislation” such as the Constitutional amendment to provide for women‘s reservation in the parliamentary and State polls, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, and the three new criminal laws, the Prime Minister noted that the 17th Lok Sabha Sabha had achieved 97% productivity, the highest rate in 25 years. “Speaker Sir, the question is not how efficiently the House is run, the question is how much of India’s voice is being allowed to be heard in this House,” Mr. Gandhi said, speaking after Mr. Modi. “The Opposition would like to assist you in your work. I am confident you will allow us to speak in the House,” he added. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hoped that MPs would not be suspended under the new Speaker’s watch, warning that this hurt the dignity of the House. As The Hindu noted in an editorial, “Mr. Modi’s call for consensus and parliamentary debates can be a reassuring sign of a healthy democracy, but only if that statement is translated into tangible action.... The proceedings of the House and of Committees fell short during the last two terms of the Lok Sabha.”

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily Quiz

Which Article of the Constitution did the Kerala Assembly invoke in its resolution to rename the State ‘Keralam’?

Article 3

Article 10

Article 17

Article 35

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.