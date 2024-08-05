Almost a hundred people, including 14 policemen, were killed and hundreds were injured after fresh clashes between protesters demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and her supporters engulfed Bangladesh on Sunday.

Authorities cut off 4G mobile internet and enforced an indefinite nationwide curfew to curtail the protests. The government also ordered the shutdown of Meta platforms Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram.

Clashes broke out on Sunday morning between protesters attending the non-cooperation programme under the banner of the Students Against Discrimination, and supporters of PM Hasina’s Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League activists. The Students Against Discrimination demanded the government’s resignation over a job quota system.

The fresh round of clashes erupted a few days after over 200 people were killed in violent clashes, mainly between the police and student protesters who demanded an end to the controversial quota system that reserved 30% of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s War of Independence in 1971. Since then, more than 11,000 people have been arrested.

Ms. Hasina called a meeting of the National Committee on Security Affairs at her official residence, local media reported. The meeting was attended by the chiefs of the Army, Navy, Air Force, police, Rapid Action Battalion, Border Guards, and other top security officers.

The government has announced a three-day general holiday from Monday-Wednesday to ensure public safety amid the ongoing violent protests. The government leaders earlier claimed that the “peaceful campaign” was hijacked by fundamentalist Jamaat-e-Islami and their student front Islami Chhatra Shibir being backed by ex-premier Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

As a result of the protests, India has advised all its nationals presently residing in Bangladesh to exercise “extreme caution” and restrict their movements. The country also asked citizens not to travel to Bangladesh till further notice.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily Quiz

Ashok Sarma, a former MLA in Assam, quit the BJP recently. Name the constituency he represented.

Nalbari

Dharmapur

Samaguri

Tezpur