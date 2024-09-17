Amid the swirling protests over the shocking rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with protesting doctors on Monday (September 16, 2024) to address their demands. Post the meeting, she announced that Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal, the Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police, North, and two senior officials of the Health Department would be replaced– one of the key demands of the protesters.

Noting that the talks were positive, Mamata requested the doctors to return to duty, and indicated that no action would be taken against those participating in the protests, which have now lasted several weeks. The minutes of the meeting were signed by both parties and read as follows: “As regards their demands relating to action against Kolkata Police, the CP Kolkata Police and DC North will be transferred. As regards the health manpower, the present DME and DHS will be transferred.”

A representative of the doctors said that an agreement had been reached on certain points, but some issues still remain. The memorandum was reportedly signed between 42 individuals representing the protesting doctors and Chief Secretary Manoj Pant representing the State government. The meeting lasted for more than four hours, starting at 6 p.m. and lasting almost till midnight. This meeting followed four failed attempts at a meeting; doctors had demanded live-streaming and video recording of the discussions, to which Ms. Banerjee did not accede.For Monday’s meeting, the doctors gave up the demand of video recording, but the State government did allow the presence of a couple of stenographers at the meeting with the Chief Minister.

Earlier on Monday, Mr. Pant invited junior doctors to a meeting, indicating that it was the fifth and final time the State government was reaching out about a meeting between Ms. Banerjee and the protesters. The doctors, under the banner of West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum, took the decision to join the discussions.

Protests had largely centred on five demands, including the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and senior officials of the State Health department, increased security and safety for doctors, and the end of the ‘threat culture’ in State-run hospitals.

The meeting also comes ahead of the Supreme Court’s likely hearing on Tuesday of the R.G. Kar rape and murder case. In an earlier hearing on September 9, the Court had urged the protesting doctors to resume duties.

The protests have continued for a few weeks. Since September 10, protests have shifted from R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital to Swasthya Bhavan.

