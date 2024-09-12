The impasse between protesting resident doctors and the West Bengal government over the resumption of duty in public medical institutions continued for the second day on Wednesday, with the former setting fresh conditions for holding talks. They included the demand that no fewer than 30 representatives be allowed at the State Secretariat for a meeting to be held in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and televised live on news channels. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant said the government was disheartened with the response of the junior doctors setting conditions for talks, which did not result in a discussion with an open mind. West Bengal Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya asked if the doctors were guided by politics, and wondered if they wanted justice for the rape and murder of the resident doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Responding to the Minister’s charge, a representative of the West Bengal Junior Doctor’s Front (WBJDF), Kinjal Nanda, said, “There is no political colour in this demand. An open mind is a subjective choice. We believe our demands are conducive to an open and productive discussion. Our demands are clear.” The conditions were set in response to an email by Mr. Pant on Wednesday, urging the doctors to resume duty immediately in adherence to a Supreme Court appeal to them to return to work by 5 p.m. on Tuesday. “It is important to take a serious note that the common people have been deprived of your vital services… It is expected that good sense will prevail and you will resume duties immediately in compliance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s order,” he said. The email included a fresh invitation to a delegation of 12-15 junior doctors for a discussion at the Secretariat at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. At a press conference later in the evening, Ms. Bhattacharya joined Mr. Pant in saying that as law-abiding citizens, everyone should adhere to the Supreme Court order. Asked if the State government would take action, the Minister said people would come to know when the government acted.

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud had on Monday said that doctors cannot remain oblivious to the needs of the community they are intended to serve and appealed them to return to work by 5 p.m. on Tuesday. “But if they [resident doctors] do not start work, we will not be able to restrain the State from taking action, because that is entirely within its jurisdiction,” it had said. Amid the ongoing slugfest between the State government and doctors, thousands of junior doctors continued the demonstration outside Swasthya Bhavan, the headquarters of the Health Department, on Wednesday. The parents of the rape and murder victim also visited the protest site. In addition to their earlier demands, they also sought the resignation of the Principal Secretary, Health, as well as the Director of Health Services and Director of Medical Education. On Tuesday, Ms. Bhattacharya had said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was waiting for a meeting with the doctors till 7.30 p.m. “Last evening, we found out from the media that the Chief Minister was waiting to meet us at the State Secretariat. We want to make it clear that in the email we received from the Health Secretary, there was no mention of the Chief Minister waiting for us,” Dr. Nanda clarified. On September 9, the Supreme Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a fresh report by September 17, 2024 on the probe in the rape and murder case. In the meantime, on September 3, the West Bengal Legislative Assembly unanimously passed the Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024 with a voice vote, which seeks the death penalty for five offences -- rape; rape by police officer or public servant; rape causing death or sending victim to persistent vegetative state; gang rape, and being a repeat offender. In an editorial, The Hindu pointed out that there is little evidence that awarding the death penalty is a deterrent against sexual offences.

