The U.K.’s Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer, won the July 4 general election by a landslide, securing 412 (+211) seats with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party down to 121 (-250) seats in the 650-seat House of Commons. Nevertheless, the vote shares told a story of a more modest victory for Labour, while confirming the Conservative defeat, with Labour getting 35% and the Conservatives 24%. Labour had consistently polled 20 points ahead of the Conservatives in opinion polls. “In many ways, this looks more like an election the Conservatives have lost than one Labour has won,” political scientist and psephologist John Curtice wrote on the BBC’s website. The Liberal Democrats gained 63 seats, taking their tally to 71 seats. The Green Party won a record four seats. The Eurosceptic, anti-immigrant reform U.K. party won five seats, and its leader, Nigel Farage, won a seat after seven unsuccessful attempts. Mr. Farage was the de facto leader of the Brexit movement. Following Labour’s victory, King Charles III, the country’s monarch, appointed Mr. Starmer the U.K.’s 58th Prime Minister. Standing outside London’s iconic Tate Modern in the early hours of Friday morning, the 61-year-old Mr. Starmer spoke of Labour’s central theme, reflecting “a changed Labour Party” and a change to 14 years of Tory government. “And now we can look forward, walk into the morning, the sunlight of hope, pale at first, but getting stronger through the day, shining once again on a country with the opportunity — after 14 years — to get its future back,” he said. “Our work is urgent and we begin it today,” Mr. Starmer said, as he vowed to work for all Britons. In Yorkshire, the outgoing Prime Minister, Mr. Rishi Sunak, who managed to retain his Richmond seat, conceded and took responsibility for the results. Mr. Sunak’s political future has been in doubt as some polls projected that he would lose his own seat. “The Labour Party has won this general election and I’ve called Sir Kier Starmer to congratulate him on his victory,” Mr. Sunak said, adding, that power would change hands “in a peaceful and orderly manner”. Later, as he left No.10 Downing Street for the last time, Mr. Sunak apologised to his supporters and said he would step down from the post of party leader. Mr. Sunak, a 44-year-old father of two girls, asked the public to support Mr. Starmer and his family as they transition into No.10. He also made a reference to his being the first non-White British Prime Minister.

“One of the most remarkable things about Britain is just how unremarkable it is,” he said. “That two generations after my grandparents came here with little, I could become Prime Minister, and that I could watch my two young daughters light Divali [Deepavali] candles on the steps in Downing Street,” he said. With Mr. Sunak’s departure, the question of party leadership remains open. Former Leader of the House of Commons and a possible candidate for the leadership of the party, Penny Mordaunt, lost her Portsmouth North seat to Labour by a wafer-thin margin of 780 votes, ruling out her leadership run. Another possible contender, Jacob Reese-Mogg, also lost his seat as did several other high-profile Conservatives, including former Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, who lost his Hertfordshire seat. The Education Secretary, Culture Secretary and Justice Secretary also lost their seats. The new Prime Minister, Mr. Starmer, standing outside the Prime Minister’s official residence, No.10 Downing Street, with his wife Victoria Starmer, minutes after Mr. Sunak and his family departed, said his government would put the “country first, party second”. In an editorial, The Hindu noted that with the good margin of victory, Mr. Starmer will be virtually unchallenged inside Parliament for his agenda on “wealth creation for the working classes”, taxing higher incomes, banning fossil fuel car sales by 2030 and building a new border control agency.

As for what it means for India, the editorial pointed out that “the defeat of Mr. Sunak will feel somewhat personal, given their pride in his being the first British Prime Minister of Asian origin, with Indian ancestry — a bond he affirmed as well.” But despite attempts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Sunak, the India-U.K. FTA could not be taken across the finish line, it pointed out. “All eyes will be on how quickly Mr. Starmer’s government, that criticised the delay, would be able to do so, as its priorities will be in shoring up the economy.”

