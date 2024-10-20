Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren announced on Saturday that his party along with the Congress would be contesting 70 seats in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and the Left parties combined have been accorded 11 seats. Mr Soren had held courtesy meetings with Congress MP and the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and leader of opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Friday.

The announcement however was not greeted with much enthusiasm by members of the RJD. Expressing their displeasure, they described the announcement as a “unilateral decision”, urging the JMM leader to reconsider the decision. In the election of 2019, the JMM had contested 43 seats — emerging victorious in 30. Congress had competed on 31 seats — securing victories in 16. Whereas RJD won only one of the seven seats it contested.

Mr. Soren on Saturday also stated that presently, only the number of allocations has been finalised — details about the exact seats will be shared “soon”. “I cannot share much information because some of our partners are not present right now. Once they are here, we will share all the information — the number of seats, candidates, and Assembly constituencies,” he stated.

The assembly elections to the state would be held in two phases, that is, on November 13 and 20. The votes would be counted on November 23.

