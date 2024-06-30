India’s 11-year trophy drought in world cricket came to a halt on Saturday as the Rohit Sharma-led T20 squad emerged World Champions at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. They defeated South Africa by 7 runs in a nail-biting thriller. Before Saturday’s feat, the men in blue’s last major trophy came in the ICC Champions Trophy tournament of 2013 held in England and Wales. Since then, India had emerged runners-up on five occasions spanning across tournaments of all forms of cricket.

Having won the toss, Captain Rohit Sharma opted to bat describing the suitable conditions. However, things turned the other way as they lost Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav and the Captain himself in quick succession. The innings was stabilised by Virat Kohli and Axar Patel’s 72 run partnership which set the stage for the former captain and Shivam Dube to garner quick runs in the death overs. The Indian bowling responded by getting rid of Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram in quick succession. However, the Proteas middle order was able to consolidate, cruising to what seemed like their first major trophy since 1998. Requiring a near run-a-ball at the seventeenth over, fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh tightened the run flow in two consecutive overs respectively. Thereby, Hardik Pandya successfully completed the job in the concluding over.

Jasprit Bumrah was crowned as the player of the tournament while Virat Kohli emerged as the player of the match for his stabilising 76-run innings off 59 balls.

Furthermore, amid all the celebrations, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both announced their retirement from the T20 format. Virat Kohli’s cabinet includes trophies from all limited overs format of the game at the international stage.

