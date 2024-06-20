Days after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Resolve Tibet Act that called upon the Chinese government to engage with the Dalai Lama, an influential group of U.S. lawmakers met the Tibetan spiritual leader at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Addressing a rare public meeting, they said the U.S. will not allow Beijing to interfere in the “succession” of the Dalai Lama. The delegation, led by the Republican chair of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul, expressed a firm U.S. position on Tibet and described China’s claim of having ancient links with Tibet as “ridiculous”. At a public gathering in McLeodganj, the seat of the Central Tibetan Administration, Representative Gregory Meeks said: “Our support for the Tibetan people is unwavering. Your dreams for better days remain alive. Beijing is relocating entire communities under the guise of development activities. We know they are trying to control Tibetan Buddhism. It is time for Beijing to engage in unconditional dialogue with His Holiness.” An Indian official source said the U.S. lawmakers are on a “private visit” and declined to address the remarks made by them. China on Tuesday said it will take steps to safeguard its sovereignty. “China will take resolute measures to firmly defend its sovereignty, security and development interests,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

Speaking at the beginning of the event, Mr. McCaul recollected the circumstances that surrounded the exile of the Dalai Lama in 1959 and how he led 80,000 followers across the Himalayas into India to safeguard the unique Tibetan culture and way of life. The visit by the U.S. delegation comes days before the 89th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama, at a time of speculation about the future of the institution of the Dalai Lama, which has held the Tibetan diaspora together since the late 1950s. “Decades later, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continues to threaten the freedom of the Tibetan people. They have even attempted to insert themselves into the succession of the Dalai Lama. We will not let that happen,” said Mr. McCaul, directly addressing the issue of the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama. Mr. McCaul, the U.S. Representative from Texas, also had an hour-long interaction with the Dalai Lama, lauding his commitment to non-violent methods to advance the cause of Tibetans. The text of the Resolve Tibet Act, which has been passed by both Houses of the U.S. Congress, has several references to ‘self-determination’ in the context of the future of the Tibetan people, and this was reflected in the statements of the visiting delegates. “This Bill makes it clear that the U.S. believes that Tibet has its own unique language, religion, and culture. It has a right to self-determination,” said Mr. McCaul. Mr. Meeks also criticised the Chinese position on Tibet and described China’s claims to the region as “propaganda”. Last year, the Dalai Lama had asserted that Tibetans are asking for more autonomy, but not political separation. Speaking to journalists, he had said that though he wishes to revisit Lhasa, he would prefer to live on in Dharamshala. China, however, rejected the seemingly conciliatory remarks, accusing the Dalai Lama who has lived in exile in India since 1959 of being a “splittist” or separatist. Many expect China will name a successor. That raises the likelihood of rival nominations for the six-century-old post, including one chosen by exiled Tibetans based in India, a regional rival of China. Tensions between China and India have been high after the Galwan clash in 2020.

