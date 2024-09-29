Lebanon’s Hezbollah group confirmed on Saturday that its leader and one of the founders, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike. The statement by the armed group stated that the founding member “has joined his fellow martyrs” as the group vowed to “continue the holy war against the enemy and in support of Palestine”.

On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the targeting of the Hezbollah chief as an “essential condition to achieving the goals we set”. “He wasn’t another terrorist. He was the terrorist,” Mr. Netanyahu said. Further, Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, albeit without mentioning the outfit founder’s death, held the country was facing the threat of danger. His office later announced three days of mourning. Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also announced three days of mourning. The Supreme Leader of the West Asian country added that the “path” of the late Hezbollah commander would not be destroyed, rather “strengthened due to his sacrifice”.

The killing of the Hezbollah chief also triggered reactions from the non-Islamic international community as well. U.S. President Joe Biden described Nasrallah’s death as a “measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis and Lebanese civilians.” France called on Hezbollah and Iran to refrain from any action that could destabilise the situation further.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has been a central figure in turning Hezbollah into a military outfit with the regional sway it commands today. Conflict with Israel has largely defined his leadership – acquiring increased prominence when Hezbollah drove Israeli forces from southern Lebanon in 2000 – a withdrawal from the region after 18 years. Recently, his prominence was reasserted when Hezbollah, extending support to Palestinian ally Hamas, fired on Israel from its stronghold of Southern Lebanon.

