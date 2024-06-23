The Centre has removed Subodh Kumar Singh from his position as Director-General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which has come under fire for an alleged paper leak and irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, and other examinations which it conducts. The Health Ministry on Saturday also announced the postponement of the NEET-PG examination “as a precautionary measure”, hours before it was due to be held today.

Conceding a persistent demand by students and the Opposition, the Education Ministry said the probe into the allegations of cheating and malpractice in the NEET-UG examination will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. It said the Centre has enacted the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and vowed the “strictest action” against individuals and organisations found to be guilty. These measures seem to be the first step in a promised overhaul of the examination system, with the Ministry constituting a seven-member committee of experts on Saturday to create a reform roadmap for the NTA and its processes. Unlike the NEET-UG, which was conducted by the NTA, an autonomous body under the Education Ministry, the NEET-PG is conducted by the National Board of Examinations, an autonomous body under the Health Ministry.

In a statement issued late on Saturday night, the Health Ministry said, given the recent allegations, it had decided to “undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of NEET-PG” and thus postponed the examination due to be held the next morning, promising to set fresh dates soon. The Ministry added that it decided in the “best interest of the students” and to “maintain the sanctity of the examination process”.

An hour earlier, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet issued a notice giving additional charge of the NTA to Pradeep Singh Kharola, chairman and managing director of the India Trade Promotion Organisation, until the appointment of a regular Director-General. Meanwhile, the Congress is likely to demand the cancellation of the NEET, a senior leader said as the principal Opposition party is all set to raise the issue in the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha that begins on Monday. As a separate discussion on the subject may not be possible in the short session of Parliament that will conclude on July 3, the party is likely to work out a joint strategy to raise it during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address to a joint sitting of Parliament.

