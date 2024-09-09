The 14-member Standing Committee on Statistics (SCoS), headed by eminent economist and former chief statistician of the country Pronab Sen, has been dissolved by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation according to an email sent to the members by Geeta Singh Rathore, Director-General of the Ministry’s National Sample Survey Office (NSSO). The decision allegedly came after the committee members questioned the delay in conducting the census, which has been a contentious issue in many parliamentary debates between the ruling and opposition parties.

According to Ms. Rathore’s email, the committee’s work overlapped with that of the recently formed Steering Committee for National Sample Surveys. The Hindu obtained a copy of her email. However, according to the committee head Dr. Sen, the members were not given any reason for disbanding the panel. He added that, in their meetings, they had asked why the census has not been conducted yet. India has conducted its Census every ten years since the 1870s, and the last census was conducted in 2011. The next, scheduled for 2021, was initially delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is yet to be notified. Many economists have expressed concerns that the data sets used for most statistical surveys are still being drawn from the 2011 census, impacting their accuracy and quality.

The SCoS was formed in July 2023 to advise the Union government on survey methodology, including sampling frame, sampling design, and survey instruments, and to finalise a tabulation plan of surveys. At least four members of the SCoS have been accommodated in the new panel.

Outdated Census information is often unreliable and affects those who do and do not receive the benefits of welfare schemes. For example, as per the National Food Security Act, 2013, 75% of the rural population and 50% of the urban population — totalling 67% of the country’s population — are entitled to receive subsidised food grains from the government under the targeted public distribution system (PDS). According to the 2011 Census, India’s population was about 121 crores, and PDS beneficiaries were approximately 80 crores. Economists have pointed out that population growth over the last decade means that if the 67% ratio is applied to 2020’s projected population of 137 crore, PDS coverage should have increased to around 92 crore people.

