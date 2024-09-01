Manipur continues to experience unrest amidst a long flaring ethnic conflict. The house of a BJP leader was torched by unidentified attackers in Churachandpur district on August 31, during protest rallies by Kuki-Zo tribal people to demand a separate administration.

The incident took place in Peniel village in Churachandpur district. The house subjected to arson was that of the parents of Michael Lamjathang Haokip, BJP spokesperson and leader of the Thadou tribe. Notably, some of the Thadou tribe do not wish to be referred to as ‘Kuki’ and favour rapprochement with the Meitei community.

Condemning the attack, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh wrote on X: “The repeated targeting of our people, often under the guise of peace rallies, is a deeply troubling trend.”

He added “Such acts of provocation will not be tolerated. We will ensure that those responsible are held accountable. Moreover, action will be taken against the concerned officials who failed to provide adequate security, despite prior warnings of potential threats.”

According to Mr. Haokip, this marked the third time in a year his family house had been attacked “by ultra-Kuki supremacists and extremist groups.”

Earlier that day, hundreds of Kuki-Zo tribal people took to the streets in Leishang in Churachandpur, Keithelmanbi in Kangpokpi, Moreh in Tengnoupal, and in Jiribam and Tamenglong, demanding a separate administration -- Kukiland. The rallies had been organised by tribal body Kuki Inpi Manipur and the Kuki Students’ Organisation.

Protesters raised slogans against Mr. Singh for a viral audio clip, which police say is doctored, in which he allegedly admitted to his complicity in the ethnic violence.

On August 29, Mr. Singh rejected the demand for a separate administration. This demand had first been raised by 10 Kuki-Zo legislators soon after ethnic violence broke out in the State 2023.

Saying that Manipur was a small State and “not to be disintegrated,” Mr. Singh instead mooted the idea of giving greater autonomy to the autonomous councils focussing on development.

Meanwhile, the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley saw disruptions, with a shutdown led by pressure groups to protest the demand for a separate administration demand by the Kuki-Zo people.

