At least nine people were reported dead as heavy rains lashed several parts of Telangana on Sunday, September 1, 2024. Andhra Pradesh too continued to grapple with the precarious flood situation as National Highways and railway tracks were submerged at several places and waterlogging made many areas inaccessible.

In Telangana, districts Khammam, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem were hit badly, with Khammam receiving unprecedented rain of over 52 cm. Kodad town recorded 296 mm of rainfall in less than 12 hours, which is said to be the highest in the last four decades. The heavy rainfall cut off road connectivity to Vijayawada and further areas in Andhra Pradesh. Kodad police have asked people to reschedule their travel. A decision to open the road will be taken on Monday, according to Kodad DSP Mamilla Sridhar Reddy. Suryapet District SP Sunpreet Singh said that water is flowing over NH-65 and on the road at Nayakunigudem on the Suryapet-Khammam road. Vehicles will not be allowed on these routes.

The South Central Railway also cancelled 99 trains due to waterlogging on the tracks. The floods even caused breaches in the Kazipet to Vijayawada sections, and five trains were left stranded there while 15 other trains were diverted. Many trains were cancelled or diverted and traffic was suspended on the National Highways between Vijayawada-Hyderabad, Vijayawada-Khammam and Eluru-Vijayawada.

The Telangana government has issued a flash flood risk warning for 19 districts of the State. A red alert has been issued across nine districts – Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal. An orange alert has been issued in 12 districts.

The Andhra Pradesh government declared a holiday on Monday, September 2, 2024 for all government and private schools and junior colleges due to the abnormal weather conditions across the State. Visakhapatnam Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad added that there will be no public grievance cell system at the Collectorate on Monday.

