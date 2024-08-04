Services of six government employees, including five policemen and one teacher, were terminated after the Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor invoked Article 311 of the Constitution. The terminations were based on reports filed by security agencies alleging their involvement in narcotics and terrorist activities.

A government spokesperson identified the sacked employees as Saif Din (Selection Grade Constable), Farooq Ahmad Sheikh (Head Constable), Khalid Hussain Shah (Selection Grade Constable), Rahmat Shah (Constable), Irshad Ahmad Chalkoo (Selection Grade Constable) and Nazam Din (teacher in the Education Dept from Poonch’s Kirni Haveli). As learnt from the spokesperson, Farooq, Khalid and Rahmat “had established contacts with Pakistan based terrorists involved in smuggling of narcotics, weapons and money across the Line of Control (LoC) to India”. The money generated from the unlawful trade was utilised for fuelling unrest and financing terrorist activities in the Kashmir Valley and other parts of the country, the spokesperson informed. Furthermore, the spokesperson stated that Irshad had started working as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) with the proscribed terrorist organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The legislation utilised, that is, Article 311, deals with the dismissal, removal, or reduction in rank of civil servants without a departmental inquiry after informing them of the charges against them and giving a reasonable opportunity to be heard. However, special provisions were incorporated into the Article in 2021 – two years after the Centre amended the status of the erstwhile state. The amended legislation requires no departmental inquiry expect for a police or an official report to terminate the services.

More than 60 government employees, including senior officials of the J&K police and the civil administration, have been sacked by Mr. Sinha since the amendment was introduced in 2021.

