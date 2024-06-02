All major exit polls published after the conclusion of the seventh and the last phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, predicted a third term for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The polls indicated that the NDA may win close to 360 seats, while the INDIA bloc is projected to win nearly 150 seats. Parties that are not attached to either side, including the Biju Janata Dal and the Trinamool Congress, may end up securing the rest of the 30-odd seats. Here are exit poll 2024 highlights.

The actual results will be out on June 4.

Many polls indicated that while the NDA is holding on to many of its strongholds in the north and the west, it is also getting overwhelming support from the east while making significant gains in the southern States. Polls indicated that the NDA will win more seats than the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the BJD in Odisha.In Bihar too, the ruling party and its partners are expected to cross the 30-seat mark out of the 40 seats.

The polls also showed a minor setback in Maharashtra for the NDA. In Karnataka, the NDA is expected to repeat its massive win in 2019. In Andhra Pradesh, the Telugu Desam Party-BJP-Jana Sena alliance is expected to cross 20 seats out of the possible 25, while in Telangana, the Congress is expected to put up a tough fight.

Reacting to the exit polls, PM Narendra Modi exuded confidence that the people of India had voted in record numbers to re-elect the NDA government, adding that the “opportunistic” INDIA bloc had failed to strike a chord with them.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that INDIA bloc parties will win at least 295 seats as he offered a counter to the exit polls figures. He urged all polling agents of the Opposition parties to remain vigilant during the counting of votes on June 4 and not to leave the halls till the last vote is counted. Mr. Kharge said the figure of 295 was arrived on the basis of a State-wise assessment taking inputs from all the leaders present at a meeting of 13 Opposition parties at his residence in Delhi. Terming the exit polls “sarkari survey” (government’s survey), Mr. Kharge said the 295 figure that the INDIA bloc had reached was a result of “janata ka survey” (people’s survey).

The Trinamool Congress excused itself from the meeting, citing polling for crucial nine seats in the last phase of polls, which overall recorded a nearly 62.23% voter turnout.

