Describing the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir as a contest between the aspirational youth of the region against the dynasts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasised in an election rally in Doda that the polls would be essential in determining the fate of the Union Territory. Pointing to his compatriots seeking the return of Article 370 and the rollback of reservation to Paharis, Gujjars and Bakerwals, Mr. Modi held voters have to choose between his party’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ and a “return of the old bad days”.

“These elections are going to decide the fate of J&K. Since Independence, our J&K has been targeted by foreign powers. Terrorism is now counting its last days in J&K. The upcoming election will decide the Union Territory’s future,” he held. Mr. Modi also reiterated his party’s commitment to making J&K “a terror-free region and a paradise for tourists” alongside “a global film destination”.

The Prime Minister accused the “dynasts”, that is, the Gandhis, the Abdullahs and the Muftis of promoting separatism and terrorism in the region for the past seven decades to “keep their shops running”.

The erstwhile state would be voting in an assembly election for the first time since it became a Union Territory in 2019. Polls to determine the 90-member assembly would be held on September 18, 25 and October 1. Results would be announced on October 4. The J&K National Conference has teamed up with Congress contesting 51 and 32 seats respectively with one each for CPI(M) and the JKNNP. BJP intends to contest solo – leaving out their former alliance partner and the other major party of the region, People’s Democratic Party (PDP). PDP president Mehbooba Mufti at the launch of the party manifesto had ruled out any possibility of an alliance with the BJP in the future. Instead, she insisted about supporting the INDIA bloc partners “if they accept our agenda”.

