Former U.S. President and Republican Donald Trump made a forceful comeback as he won a second term in office, defeating Vice-President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, to become the 47th President of the United States. Republicans took control of the Senate, increasing their tally to at least 52 of the chamber’s 100 seats. That he had run a campaign of personal insults, misogynistic jibes, comments with racist overtones, committed felonies, instigated a mob which went on to attack the Capitol, and threatened allies abroad, was not enough to keep the majority of Americans from electing Mr. Trump their leader, again. At the end of the day, the data suggest that voters wanted a break with current circumstances, driven primarily by their concerns around inflation and the economy, as well as illegal migration — the focus of Mr. Trump’s campaign. The former President had promised to secure the border, and said he would conduct mass deportations and impose heavy import tariffs to fund tax cuts. Mr. Trump, 78, is only one of two Presidents elected to a non-consecutive second term, and he will also become the oldest President at the time of entry into office. The win grants him a reprieve from looming court battles and soaring legal bills. As U.S. President, Mr. Trump can make the federal criminal cases facing him vanish and see the State cases put on hold until he leaves the Oval Office four years from now.

U.S. President Joe Biden, 82, was pressured by his party to not seek another term, owing to concerns around age-related cognitive issues. Ms. Harris, who could have become the first Indian American and Black woman President — had she won — campaigned on a theme of unity as she reached out to Independents and traditional Republicans who did not back Mr. Trump. She also focused on the risks to women’s reproductive rights, especially restrictions on abortions, under a conservative government. Her campaign dwelt on the authoritarian tendencies and plans of Mr. Trump. Ms. Harris was suddenly thrust onto the stage after Mr. Biden withdrew from the race in July and had difficulty in quickly defining her positions on the economy, defending her changing stance on illegal migration, and separating herself adequately from her predecessor’s administration. It turned out, in the end, that she could not convince enough voters. Ms. Harris lost the most crucial prize of Pennsylvania by 2.3 points, with 97% of the votes counted. She also lost or looked poised to lose other crucial parts of the ‘Blue Wall’ (traditionally Democratic strongholds), with Wisconsin and Michigan turning red. Mr. Trump also won Ohio, Iowa, and West Virginia — States that are home to large numbers of blue-collar workers and form the Rust Belt, along with Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Ohio. Having lost two crucial battleground Sun Belt States — North Carolina and Georgia — Ms. Harris’s chances of winning were next to impossible after she lost Pennsylvania.

Polls have been suggesting that Mr. Trump’s message has reached new audiences, such as Hispanic voters and younger Gen-Z voters. Exit poll results (Edison Research via Reuters) suggest Mr. Trump’s support from Hispanic voters went up 13 points since the last election (45% versus Ms. Harris’s 53%) and initial results suggest he managed to retain Black voter support at 2020 levels (12% versus Ms. Harris’s 86%). Mr. Trump did especially well among Hispanic men, while his support among white women fell by 3 points (52% versus Ms. Harris’s 47%). By Wednesday afternoon, the Associated Press had called 292 Electoral College votes for Mr. Trump and 224 for Ms. Harris. At least 270 votes, distributed unevenly across States, are required to win the Presidency. Remarkably, Mr. Trump was already projected to win the popular vote too. George W. Bush won the popular vote in 2004, the last Republican to do so until now. Republicans also gained control of the Senate, increasing their tally to 52 of the 100 seats. “…We’re going to help our country heal,” Mr. Trump said, speaking in West Palm Breach, Florida. “It needs help very badly. We’re going to fix our borders,” he added. Later in the speech, he indicated that immigrants could come in legally. Mr. Trump, who has survived two recent assassination attempts, said he had been told by others that “God spared my [his] life for a reason”. Mr. Trump spoke of the coming of a “golden age” for America, saying, “America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate. We have taken back control of the Senate.” Mr. Trump, who ran a divisive campaign, said, “It’s time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us.” Speaking after Mr. Trump’s initial remarks, Vice-President-elect J.D. Vance called the results “the greatest political comeback” in American history. Mr. Vance’s wife, Usha Vance, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from India, is set to become the first Indian American Second Lady of the United States. Ms. Harris said Wednesday that “we must accept the results of this election” as she encouraged supporters to continue fighting for their vision of the country after her loss to Mr. Trump. The Democratic vice-president said the battle would continue “in the voting booth, in the courts and in the public square...Sometimes the fight takes a while,” she said. “That doesn’t mean we won’t win.” Harris delivered her remarks at Howard University, her alma mater and one of the country’s most prominent historically Black schools, in the same spot where she hoped to give a victory speech. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders of the Congress Party, and other world leaders raced to congratulate Mr. Trump. “Heartiest congratulations my friend Donald Trump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” Mr. Modi said on X on Wednesday. Palestinians in Gaza said they want Mr. Trump to end the war between Israel and Hamas going on for over a year that has devastated their territory. In an editorial, The Hindu noted the consequences of putting Mr. Trump back in the White House, for Americans and the world. “While the ‘MAGA [Make America Great Again] movement’ has most certainly seen a powerful revival in the outcome of the 2024 election, the rules-based international order founded on the bedrock of universal rights and liberal values is far from dead. When the personality cult of Mr. Trump ebbs in 2028, there will have to be a reckoning,” it pointed out.

