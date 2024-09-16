Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, September 15, 2024 announced that he would resign from his post in two days.

He called for an early Assembly election in the national capital to allow the people of Delhi to decide if he is honest. “I am going to resign from the Chief Minister’s post, and I will not sit in the Chief Minister’s chair until the public delivers its verdict on whether Kejriwal is honest.” he told workers at the Aam Aadmi Party’s office. AAP MLAs will choose a new leader to serve as the Chief Minister until elections are held, Mr. Kejriwal said. Assembly elections in Delhi were expected to be held in February 2025. Mr. Kejriwal called for polls to be moved up and held alongside Maharashtra Assembly elections in November 2024.

“I want to appeal to all non-BJP Chief Ministers in the country: if the Prime Minister files a fake case against you and imprisons you, do not resign. Run the government from jail. Do not resign because our Constitution, our country, and our democracy are more important than anything else,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The announcement, made less than 48 hours after Mr. Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court after nearly six months in jail in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, took both the public and political circles by surprise. The case is currently under investigation by central investigation agencies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called his resignation a “conspiracy to hide the blemishes of corruption”. The BJP said that Delhi voters had already rejected Mr. Kejriwal’s plea for a certificate of honesty in the recent Lok Sabha election, where the BJP won all seven seats in the capital.

This is not the first time that Mr. Kejriwal has resigned as Chief Minister. After the 2013 Delhi Assembly election, when the AAP made its debut and came to power with the help of the Congress, Mr. Kejriwal resigned within 49 days and sought re-election. The AAP returned to power in 2015, winning 67 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly.

