The severe cyclonic storm Remal made landfall between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh on Sunday night as it intensified and moved northwards, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Over one lakh people were evacuated by the West Bengal administration from low-lying and coastal areas of South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur by Sunday afternoon.

The storm resulted in disruptions in air, rail, and road transportation in Kolkata and other parts of south Bengal. Eastern and Southeastern Railways cancelled several trains for Sunday and Monday. Ferry services in Kolkata and the Sundarbans had been suspended. The Kolkata airport suspended flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon, affecting 394 flights in international and domestic sectors.

PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review response and preparedness. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people to remain indoors. Governor C.V. Ananda Bose also called an emergency meeting to ascertain cyclone preparedness.

While Kolkata and adjoining areas received heavy rainfall and gusty winds, a red alert cyclone warning was issued for the State coastline. The India Meteorological Department said Remal will have a maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph, gusting to 135 kmph. Somenath Dutta, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore in Kolkata, said that though Remal was likely to wreak havoc along the West Bengal coastline, the damage would be less than what Amphan caused in 2020.

Fourteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force and teams of the State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in coastal areas. The Navy has readied two ships.

Meanwhile, as the intense cyclone smashed into the low-lying coast of Bangladesh, nearly a million people were evacuated to safer shelters. Bangladesh Meteorological Department Director Azizur Rahman said the raging storm could continue hammering the coast until at least the early hours of Monday morning. “We have so far recorded maximum wind speeds of 90 kmph, but the wind speed may pick up more pace.” Forecasters predicted gusts of up to 130 kmph, with heavy rain and winds also lashing India.

Authorities have raised the danger signal to its highest level.

