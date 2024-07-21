Bangladesh continues to remain cut off from the world with soldiers patrolling the streets of the capital Dhaka, setting up roadblocks during a curfew imposed in response to student-led protests against government job quotas that have killed at least 133 people this week.

The curfew was eased for two hours on Saturday to allow people to shop for supplies and complete other chores. Local media reported that it will last until 10 a.m. on Sunday, when the government will assess the situation. Internet and text message services have been suspended since Thursday as police cracked down on protesters who defied a ban on public gatherings.

The nationwide unrest initially broke out over student anger against new quotas for government jobs, including 30% for the families of those who fought for independence from Pakistan. Over the past five days, police have fired tear gas and hurled sound grenades to scatter protesters during the nationwide unrest, as demonstrators clashed with security personnel, throwing bricks and setting fire to vehicles. The demonstrations — the biggest since Sheikh Hasina was re-elected for a fourth successive term this year — have also been fuelled by high unemployment among young people, who make up nearly a fifth of a population of 170 million.

The European Union said it is deeply concerned by the violence and loss of life, while international rights groups have criticised the internet suspension and actions of security forces. A global media safety and rights body has sought a fair probe into the circumstances that led to the death of Hasan Mehedi, a digital media reporter, during the protest on July 18. Mehedi, who worked for the Bangla portal Dhaka Times, was killed while covering the clashes between the agitating students and security forces in the Jatrabari area of Dhaka. The U.S. State Department announced that the “situation is extremely volatile and unpredictable” adding that the “U.S. Embassy Dhaka continues to offer only limited services at this time”.

Meanwhile, India has evacuated 978 nationals studying in various institutions in Bangladesh since the beginning of the clashes, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday. An MEA note informed that Indian officials are also assisting students from Nepal and Bhutan to leave Bangladesh as educational institutions have shut indefinitely in view of the ongoing clashes.

