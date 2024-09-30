Around 91.9% workers engaged in the hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks in India’s cities and towns belong to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), or other backward class (OBC) communities, a new survey has shown. The data was collected from over 3,000 urban local bodies in 29 States and Union Territories. Of the profiled workers, 68.9% were SC, 14.7% were OBC, 8.3% were ST, and 8% were from the general category.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is profiling of sewer and septic tank workers (SSWs) as part of its National Action Plan for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) programme – a scheme to mechanise all sewer work and prevent deaths due to hazardous cleaning work. So far, 38,000 workers have been profiled. The scheme for rehabilitation of manual scavengers was merged with the NAMASTE scheme for 100% mechanisation of sewer work. The government allocated around ₹97 crore in the 2023-24 Budget for NAMASTE, but the revised estimate was only around ₹30 crore. The 2024-25 Budget estimate for NAMASTE is ₹116.94 crore.

The NAMASTE programme targets “workers directly associated with sewer and septic tank cleaning including drivers of desludging vehicles, helpers, machine operators and cleaners”, the Ministry says.

Between 2019 and 2023, at least 377 people across the country have died from hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks, according to government data tabled in Parliament.

According to the government, there is “no report of practice of manual scavenging in the country”. The Union government’s rationale is that manual scavenging as a practice has ended across the country, and hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks needs to be fixed next. It draws this distinction based on a technical difference in how manual scavenging and hazardous cleaning are defined in the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act.

However, in 2023, a report by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said that only 508 districts in the country have declared themselves manual-scavenging free, despite stating over the last few years that manual scavenging had been eliminated.

