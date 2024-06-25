The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) question paper leak case takes another turn. Maharashtra police have booked four people, including two zilla parishad teachers, in connection with the NEET paper leak case that has caused a storm over the past few days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested include Jalil Umrakhan Pathan and Sanjay Tukaram Jadhav. A local court remanded Mr. Pathan to police custody till July 2, while Mr. Jadhav has been detained and is being interrogated by police, sources share. Both teachers work in zilla parishad schools; Mr. Pathan works for one in Katpur, Latur distirct, while Mr. Jadhav works at one in Solapur. The two also ran private coaching classes in Latur and have been accused of selling exam-related information to students.

A third accused, Iranna Kongalwar, is from Nanded district and is an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) instructor at Umarga in Latur district. Authorities suspect that the two teachers sent hall ticket details of students to Mr. Kongalwar, who then forwarded them Mr. Gangadhar in Delhi, a fourth accused named in the FIR filed by the Latur police. He is suspected to be the mastermind behind the leak.

ADVERTISEMENT

An FIR has been lodged in the Shivajinagar police station in Latur against all four under Sections 3(v), 4 and 10 of The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024, as well as Sections 420 (cheating) and 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. The Nanded branch of the Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) had previously detained Mr. Jadhav and Mr. Pathan on June 22 for intensive questioning, before they were released.

The ATS team raided the residences of the two teachers after they allegedly exchanged suspicious messages regarding exam hall tickets on Whatsapp, and also had financial transactions on their phones.

Mr. Pathan has reportedly not shown up at the Katpur school since June 20. After his arrest, Zilla parishad officials are actively considering his suspension, sources say.

ADVERTISEMENT

Offiæcials said that a Special Investigation Team headed by Latur city sub-divisional police officer Bhagwat Funde has been set up to look into the case.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily Quiz

The International Yoga Day was observed on June 21. Which other day was celebrated on the same date?

World music day

World environment day

World water day

World earth day

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.