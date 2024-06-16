In a show of unity on Saturday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi – the opposition alliance in Maharashtra, stated that the members would be fighting the Assembly election slated for October this year as an alliance.

Gathering from their assessment in the recent Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said it demonstrated the hollowness of the BJP’s myth about invincibility. In the 48 Lok Sabha constituency Maharashtra, Congress had secured 8 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) 9 and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) 8. These compared to BJP which won 9, Shiv Sena (the Eknath Shinde faction) 7 and NCP (the Ajit Pawar faction) 1.

It was during the meet that Mr Thackeray also clarified about the potential membership into the MVA alliance. He stressed that parties interested to join would be considered; however, there must not exist any probability for tug-of-war like situation. Furthermore, Mr Thackeray and NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar emphasised that turncoats will not be taken back. The assertions assumed significance based on political mills churning that many elected representatives and leaders from the rebel factions of Shiv Sena and NCP were in touch to switch sides before the Assembly election. Specifically on the aspect of seat-sharing for the assembly elections, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said that preliminary discussions had already begun.

Across the aisle, following the unenthusiastic show in the general election results, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had offered to resign. However, the BJP legislators in the state expressing their confidence in Mr Fadnavis urged him to continue as the leader – leading to Mr Fadnavis taking back the resignation. The deputy Chief minister stated he had a strategy (to better electoral performance) and was already working on that. He attributed part of the party’s electoral loss to “fake narratives” peddled by the alliance.

