In their first formal bilateral meeting in five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have welcomed the agreement for a resolution of the military stand-off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) announced earlier this week, as officials said they have now “set the process in motion for bringing [India-China] relations back to a normal path”. In his opening remarks on Wednesday, Mr. Modi told Mr. Xi that maintaining peace and stability on the border should be a “priority” for both sides, but did not go into details of how the stand-off began in April 2020, when the Chinese People’s Liberation Army amassed troops along the LAC and transgressed the border, leading to a counter-deployment by the Indian Army. “We believe that the India-China relationship is very important not only for our people but also for global peace, stability and progress,” Mr. Modi said. “Maintaining peace and stability on the border should remain our priority. Mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity should remain the basis of our relations,” he added. In the talks held on the sidelines of the ongoing BRICS summit in Kazan, the leaders decided to restart dialogue mechanisms between Foreign Ministers and other officials to “stabilise and rebuild bilateral relations” that have been suspended on most issues besides the border situation, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement after the leaders’ meeting. They tasked Special Representatives on the border question; National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister and senior Politburo member of the Chinese Communist Party Wang Yi were to meet at an “early date” to take forward the larger question of resolving the border dispute. Mr. Modi and Mr. Xi had last met for formal talks in Mamallapuram and the BRICS Summit in Brasilia in 2019, and held unscheduled interactions at the G-20 Summit in Indonesia in 2022, and the BRICS Summit in South Africa in 2023. “Both the people in our two countries and the international community are paying great attention to our meeting,” Mr. Xi began his comments, calling on both India and China as “ancient civilisations, major developing countries, and important members of the Global South” to take bilateral relations in the “right direction” as they had been historically. A readout by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs also quoted Mr. Xi as saying it was important that the two countries “see each other as an opportunity for development and do not pose a threat to each other” and “are partners rather than competitors”.

Briefing journalists in Kazan before departing for Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who had on Monday first announced the agreement on “patrolling arrangements” and resolution of pending issues, gave more details of the breakthrough. Mr. Misri said that after an impasse on the disengagement process in 2022, both Indian and Chinese officials had been involved in trying to find a resolution in the areas of Depsang and Demchok. He said that the “next steps” would involve “activating” bilateral mechanisms on various fronts. While stating that the agreement would “certainly lead to an easing of the situation along the LAC”, Mr. Misri declined to comment on whether it would mean that Indian and Chinese soldiers would now not need to spend another “freezing” winter season at the boundary. “I would defer this question to our military leadership because this relates to operational matters and I think it would be best that we let our military leaders dwell on this particular issue,” he said. When asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had played a “peace-making” role in the timing of the LAC agreement, Mr. Misri said both sides could “certainly thank Russia for providing the venue”. In a statement, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said many questions remained about the Modi government’s announcement that an agreement had been reached with China on the patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He asked the government to take the people of India into confidence on the matter. “The Foreign Secretary has said that this is ‘leading to disengagement and eventually a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020’. We hope that India’s worst foreign policy setback in decades is being honourably resolved. We expect that the disengagement will restore the ‘status quo ante’ as it existed in March 2020,” Mr. Ramesh said. In an editorial after the agreement, The Hindu noted that the government must ensure that the “next steps” Mr. Misri referred to are carried out in as transparent a manner as possible so as to engender trust in the process. “The two sides will need to discuss whether the old framework of the 1993 Border Peace and Tranquillity Agreement and the 2013 Border Defence Cooperation Agreement still hold, or whether a new modus vivendi is needed to manage their differences over the border from this point on,” it pointed out.

