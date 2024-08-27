Three seperate attacks by gunmen have killed at least 38 people in southwestern Pakistan on Monday (August 26), officials said, while the military has shared that security forces killed 21 insurgents. Reports have also emerged of other shootings and destruction in the province. This marks one of the deadliest days in the turbulent Balochistan province.

Senior police official Ayub Achakzai shared that 23 people had been shot overnight, after they were taken hostage from vehicles in Musakhail, a district in Balochistan. At least 10 vehicles were burnt before the attackers fled the scene.

In a second attack, nine people, including four police officers and five passersby, were killed by gunmen in Balochistan’s Qalat district. The bodies of six people were found in Bolan, where insurgents also blew up a railway track.

Militants also reportedly attacked a police station in Mastung and attacked and burned vehicles in Gwadar, also located in Balochistan, but no deaths were reported in these attacks.

According to the military, 14 security forces personnel were “martyred” while fighting off the insurgents. “Sanitisation operations are being conducted and the instigators, perpetrators, facilitators and abettors of these heinous and cowardly acts, targeting innocent civilians, will be brought to justice,” the military said in a statement.

Sarfraz Bugti, the Chief Minister in Balochistan, told reporters in Quetta that operations against the insurgents are under way, and “those who killed our innocent civilians and security personnel will be dealt with a full force.”

Balochistan has been the site of a long-running and bloody insurgency in Pakistan. Separatist groups have often attacked security forces, and occasionally, civillians.

