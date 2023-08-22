August 22, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

Despite a recommendation from the State Cabinet, the 60-member Assembly of crisis-hit Manipur failed to hold a Special Session on Monday to discuss the ongoing ethnic violence owing to the Governor’s office not issuing any notification to convene it.

Governor Anusuiya Uikey did not issue the notification summoning the House, even though the Cabinet had advised her on August 4 itself to call for the session on August 21. Such notification is required to be issued 15 days ahead of a session. This was preceded by a similar request from the State government on July 27.

The last session of the State Assembly was adjourned sine die in March, more than a month before the ethnic clashes between the tribal Kuki and the non-tribal Meitei communities started on May 3. The House has to meet again before the expiry of six months from its previous sitting as per the Constitution. The period ends on September 2.

Former Manipur Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, Okram Ibobi Singh said the failure of the House to sit for the “Monsoon Session” pointed to a constitutional crisis.

As this editorial in The Hindu points out, the inability to convene an Assembly session is an indication of how grave the crisis gripping the State is. It is unlikely that the Governor is unaware of the constitutional position that she is bound by the advice of the government with regard to summoning the Assembly. A Constitution Bench made this clear in Nabam Rebia (2016). Whether the Governor is guided by her own wisdom or the Union government’s assessment of the situation, it is difficult to justify the failure to hold the Assembly session as sought by the Council of Ministers. The delay on the Governor’s part in notifying the session casts a shadow on the legitimacy and authority of the government headed by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who has already faced allegations over his treatment of the crisis. The problem is also compounded by the lack of political consensus, which is the need of the hour, between the legislators of the two conflicting groups, the valley-dwelling Meiteis and the Kuki-Zomi tribal groups.

