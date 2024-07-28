In the first meeting of the Niti Aayog under the Modi 3.0 government on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the lone representative of the Opposition bloc at the meeting, accused the government of switching off the mic during her speech. Thus, Ms. Banerjee held that she opted to boycott the meeting.

Explaining the chain of events, the Trinamool Congress founder enumerated that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu spoke for 20 minutes, whilst Chief Ministers of Goa, Assam and Chhattisgarh also spoke for 10 to 12 minutes each. However, Ms Banerjee stated that she was stopped from speaking after just five minutes. “This is unfair. From the Opposition side, I was the only one here. I attended the meeting because cooperative federalism should be strengthened,” she held.

As many as 10 states and union territories did not participate in the ninth Governing Council meeting of the Niti Aayog. The absentee list includes Chief Ministers of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Puducherry.

Congress had boycotted the meeting over alleged discrimination in allocation of funds to non-NDA governed states. In fact, in a post on ‘X’, Congress’ General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh outlined the Niti Aayog’s functioning as a “drumbeater for the non-biological PM”.

Furthermore, in a show of support to the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mr Ramesh termed the treatment as “unacceptable”. However, President of the Congress’ unit in West Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that Ms Banerjee may be lying.

The government has rejected the charge as “misleading”. It argued that she was accommodated early as the 7th speaker on an official request because she had to return early. Furthermore, it held, “The clock only showed that her speaking time was over. Even the bell was not rung to mark it,” it explained.

