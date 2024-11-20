The Assembly elections in 288 constituencies across Maharashtra and for 38 seats in the final phase in Jharkhand will be held on Wednesday. Votes will be counted on November 23. In Maharashtra, where the Mahayuti alliance aims to retain power, the BJP is contesting 149 seats, the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena 81, and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party 59. On the Opposition front, the Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) 86. The BSP is contesting 237 and AIMIM 17 seats. In Jharkhand, where the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition is eyeing a repeat, the BJP is contesting 32 seats and the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) six seats, whereas in the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance bloc, the JMM has fielded 20 candidates, the Congress 13, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) four and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) two candidates. The JMM and the CPI(ML) will have a “friendly” contest in the Dhanwar Assembly constituency, while the Congress and the RJD will have a “friendly” fight in Chattarpur and Bishrampur constituencies. On Monday, the Election Commission said that enforcement agencies had seized cash, liquor, drugs, freebies, and other inducements amounting to over ₹1,000 crore as part of the ongoing Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and byelections till now. According to EC, Maharashtra had 9.7 crore registered voters, including 5 crore men, 4.69 crore women, and 6,101 transgender voters as on October 30. Among them, 6.41 lakh are Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and 1.16 lakh are service voters from the armed forces. Given the expanded voters’ list, over one lakh polling stations, up from 96,654 in 2019, have been set up. In the run-up to the Maharashtra election, the enforcement agencies seized cash and goods worth ₹252.42 crore since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect on October 15. Besides, 2,469 complaints of MCC violations were received via C-Vigil app, with a 99.31% resolution rate, officials said.

The election campaign was marked by heated exchanges on a range of issues, with leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing rallies across Maharashtra. The BJP’s campaign slogans, such as “batenge toh katenge” (divided we perish) and “ek hain toh safe hai” (united we are safe), drew sharp criticism from Opposition parties, which accused the BJP of fomenting communal polarisation. In the final fortnight before Maharashtra goes to the polls, political narratives have changed rapidly. From announcing doles in their manifestos, appealing to voters’ emotions, and caricaturing their rivals, the six major political parties have finally addressed the pressing concerns of millions of farmers across the State. The issues of soya bean and cotton farmers, found the spotlight only during the last days of the campaign. They had not found even a mention in any of the six manifestos of the political parties. Maharashtra is the second largest soya bean producer in India. While the Congress was the first to announce an MSP of ₹7,000 per quintal and a bonus for soya bean, the BJP was quick to catch up through similar announcements. In Jharkhand, of the 38 seats going to polls in the second and final phase, 27 are general category seats, three are reserved for Scheduled Castes and eight for Scheduled Tribes. About 1.23 crore voters are listed in the electoral rolls for this phase. The first phase held on November 13 covered 43 constituencies. The Santhal Pargana division, which goes to polls today, comprises six districts containing 18 Assembly constituencies. Seven constituencies in the region are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and one for Scheduled Castes (Deoghar). Some of the heavyweight candidates contesting in this region include Chief Minister Hemant Soren from Berhait (ST) seat, who faces youth leader Gameliyal Hembrom of the BJP; Lobin Hembrom, a long-time JMM loyalist contesting on a BJP ticket from Borrio (ST); and Anant Kumar Ojha, three-term MLA and incumbent from the Rajmahal seat. The allegation of “Bangladeshi infiltration” changing the Adivasi character of Santhal Pargana has been at the centre of the BJP’s pitch in Jharkhand. The JMM-led alliance’s counter has been that the onus is on the Centre to check this so-called “infiltration”. And as the campaign reached its peak, the JMM also accused the BJP of trying to change Jharkhand’s identity by calling for Santhal Pargana to be carved out of the State, referring to remarks of BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey in Parliament demanding that the region be declared a Union Territory.

