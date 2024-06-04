The stage is set for the Lok Sabha poll results on June 4. The fate of more than 8000 candidates will be decided as vote counting begins in all States.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said that the EC had a robust mechanism in place for the counting process. According to the CEC, 64.2 crore voters, with 31.2 crore being women, had voted during the seven- phase election-- the highest in the world. The massive electoral exercise was overseen by more than 68,000 monitoring teams and 1.5 crore polling and security personnel. The counting process will see around 10.5 lakh booths, each with 14 tables. The total process will involve 70-80 lakh people, including observers and micro-observers.

According to EC sources, the commission had provided Central forces to many States to prevent any post-poll violence, after assessment of the security situation in these States. Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have been assigned security forces for 15 days post counting day. Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh have received security forces for two days post counting.

The Opposition has demanded that postal ballots be counted first. The CEC pointed out that the postal ballot scheme rule was formed in 1964 and that there were more postal ballots now. All centres will start the postal ballot count first, followed by the EVM count in half hour, he shared.

He also shared that the commission would soon launch the process of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. In the Lok Sabha polls, Jammu and Kashmir saw its highest voter turnout in more than 35 years at 58.58% overall, and 51.05% in the Valley.

Mr. Kumar on June 3 criticised Opposition parties for alleging that Returning Officers and District Magistrates (DMs) were influenced to vitiate the poll process and dared them to share evidence of their claims, saying that a “fake narrative” was being created in the country about the electoral process. He added that the Opposition should also tell the EC about those trying to influence the process before vote counting.

The DMs and Collectors are the Returning Officers of their respective districts during an election.

Mr. Kumar was speaking at a press conference in New Delhi along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S.S. Sandhu. “You cannot spread a rumour and bring everyone under a cloud of suspicion,” he said.

Among those raising suspicions is Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had been calling DMs and Collectors and indulging in “blatant and brazen” intimidation.

