Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi is set to become Delhi’s third woman Chief Minister, with party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal submitting his resignation to Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena on Tuesday. Ms. Atishi, who was elected leader of the AAP legislature party earlier in the day, submitted her request to the L-G to stake claim to form the government. Currently, she is a Cabinet Minister and holds many important portfolios, including Finance, Education, and Public Works Department. Calling Mr. Kejriwal her “guru”, Ms. Atishi told the media that “there is only one Chief Minister of Delhi and the CM’s name is Arvind Kejriwal”. She underlined that she would be the Chief Minister only till the next Assembly election. The election is due in February but the AAP has requested the Election Commission to hold it along with the Maharashtra polls in November. Ms. Atishi said the party’s and her priority would be to make sure that Mr. Kejriwal is elected Chief Minister again. On Sunday, Mr. Kejriwal announced that he would resign as Chief Minister and he would not return until he got the people’s mandate as a certificate of his honesty. Mr. Kejriwal is set to undertake a “fiery” poll campaign in Haryana, even as the party plans massive door-to-door drive to be led by him in run-up to Delhi polls. Ms. Atishi alleged that the BJP put false cases on Mr. Kejriwal and kept him inside jail for six months and finally, the Supreme Court gave him bail and called the Central government’s investigative agencies a caged parrot. Mr. Kejriwal had been arrested by the CBI in connection with a case related to the now scrapped Delhi excise policy. “People of Delhi, our MLAs, and I being the Chief Minister of Delhi for a few months till the election, will work with only one intention — to make Mr. Kejriwal Chief Minister again. Until I handle this big responsibility, I will have one intention, I know that the BJP will try to conspire against Delhiites through the L-G. They will try to stop free electricity, stop free medicines, shut mohalla clinics, and ruin the government schools. As long as I have this responsibility for a few months, I will make sure to protect the people of Delhi and under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwalji, run the Delhi government,” Ms. Atishi said. The BJP was quick to launch an attack on Ms. Atishi calling her a dummy Chief Minister and alleged that the AAP was now trying to give the party a makeover, but no matter how hard they tried, they wouldn’t be able to hide the “black spots of corruption”.

