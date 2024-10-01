The Supreme Court on Monday said there is currently nothing to show that animal fat was used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus during the previous YSRCP regime in Andhra Pradesh. The court said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should have “kept the gods away from politics” before rushing in to make public statements based on unsure facts that lard was used to prepare the laddus in the previous regime. A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan said Mr. Naidu behaved inappropriately for a high constitutional functionary. The court pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of contamination in the prasadam only on September 26. The FIR was lodged on September 25. Yet Mr. Naidu had rushed to the media on September 18 without any proof. “We are prima facie of the view that when investigation is under process, it was not appropriate on the part of a high constitutional functionary to go public and make a statement which can affect the sentiments of crores of people,” the court observed.

The Bench orally asked the SIT to “hold its hands” till October 3, the next day of hearing. It requested Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist the court in examining whether the SIT should continue or the probe ought to be transferred to an independent Central agency. Justice Viswanathan noted that test reports available in the public domain did not prima facie indicate the use of animal fat in the laddus. “As we stand today, there is nothing to show that the ghee used was contaminated,” the judge said. Justice Gavai asked whether the samples sent for the tests were taken from the same ghee used for the prasadam. “You should have at least kept the gods away from politics,” Justice Gavai told the State, represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi. The court referred to media reports quoting the Chief Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the famed temple, categorically denying any abuse of the ghee used in the prasadam. “He said in fact that contaminated ghee was never used… 100%,” Justice Gavai said. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for TTD, said the laddus were not “tasting right” and complaints were getting more frequent. “Was the laddus which tasted wrong sent for testing then?” Justice Gavai asked Mr. Luthra. Mr. Rohatgi said the petitions, including one by a former Rajya Sabha Member, were not filed with bona fide intentions. They were only meant to attack the current State government. The petitions have sought an independent inquiry into the allegations and the setting up of a regulatory mechanism for religious affairs and the manufacture of the prasadam. Former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSRCP called Mr. Naidu’s allegations “false and reckless.” In an editorial, The Hindu noted that an issue that must be limited to quality control should not be allowed to metamorphose into one of communal muck-raking.

