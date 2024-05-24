The Karnataka government has requested the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to cancel the diplomatic passport held by absconding Janata Dal(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who has been charged with rape and sexual abuse, an official source said on Thursday. This request is being processed.

Several women have come forward to level charges of rape and sexual harassment against Mr. Prajwal, 33, the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. The Hassan MP is believed to have been in Europe since April 27. Read more about the MP here. See our full coverage of the issue here.

The source shared, “MEA has received a letter from the Karnataka government for cancellation of diplomatic passport in respect of MP Prajwal Revanna. This is being processed.”

The Hindu received confirmation of this after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the cancellation of the passport issued to Mr. Prajwal. This is to ensure his return to India so that he may be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

In the letter on May 22, his second to PM Modi, Mr. Siddaramaiah noted that Mr. Prajwal stood accused of involvement in “a grave series of incidents.” The letter requests not merely the cancellation of the diplomatic passport, but also “prompt and concerted actions to secure Mr. Prajwal’s return to India”.

Mr Siddaramaiah said Mr. Prajwal “has abused his diplomatic privileges to flee the country and to escape criminal proceedings.”

“It is shameful that Mr. Prajwal Revanna, MP of Hassan, who is also the candidate from the JD(S) in the constituency in the 2024 general elections and the grandson of former Prime Minister, fled the country on April 27, 2024, to Germany using his diplomatic passport bearing the number D1135500 shortly after news of his heinous action emerged and just a few hours before the FIR was filed against him,” he noted.

He also highlighted that the accused has remained in hiding “despite the issue of a Look Out Circular, a Blue Corner Notice and two notices by the Investigating officer under Section 41A CrPC.”

He urged that the diplomatic passport issued to him be canceled under Section 10 (3)(h) of the Passport Act of 1967 or any other relevant law, and his return to the country be secured “in the interest of the public.”

The MEA has indicated that the passport can only be revoked if a court granted a judicial order to this effect, as per the provisions of the Passport Act of 1967.

