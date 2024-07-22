U.S. President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid on Sunday, following the debate with Republican candidate Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness. Mr. Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris , his Vice-President of Black and Indian origin, as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Mr. Biden announced that he is dropping out of the presidential race in a post on X, saying that he will focus on his role as President until his term ends in January 2025 and will address the nation later this week. By dropping his reelection campaign, he clears the way for Vice-President Harris to run at the top of the ticket, and to become the first Black woman to do so in the country’s history.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” he said in a social media post.

It was immediately unclear if other senior Democrats would challenge Ms. Harris for the party’s nomination.

Mr. Biden dropped out of the race after a wave of public and private pressure from Democratic lawmakers and party officials, after his poor performance in a televised debate against Republican rival Mr. Trump, who is 78. A few days after the debate, he also raised fresh concerns in an interview, shrugging off Democrats’ worries and a widening gap in opinion polls when he said he would be fine losing to Mr. Trump if he knew he’d “gave it my all”.

More than one in 10 congressional Democrats had called publicly for him to quit the race.

Given how important Black voters — and Black women especially — were to Mr. Biden’s nomination and his choice of Ms. Harris as running mate, it would perhaps be risky for Democrats to pass her over for a white nominee.

