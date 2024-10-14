Israel Defence Forces (IDF) tanks destroyed the main gate of a facility of the United Nations peacekeeping forces at Ramyah in south Lebanon on Sunday (October 13, 2024), the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said. This was the fourth consecutive day when the UN forces came under attack.

The UNIFIL also said that the smoke that entered the camp following several rounds fired nearby left 15 peacekeepers with skin irritation and gastrointestinal reactions. In a video message, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday called on the UN chief Antonio Guterres to move UN peacekeepers deployed in southern Lebanon out of “harm’s way”.

“Mr. Secretary General, get the UNIFIL forces out of harm’s way. It should be done right now, immediately...Your refusal to evacuate UNIFIL soldiers has turned them into hostages of Hezbollah. This endangers both them and the lives of our soldiers,” Mr. Netanyahu said.

According to the IDF, the tank entered the premises as its troops faced a barrage of anti-tank missiles in Southern Lebanon and that a smoke screen was used to provide cover for the evacuation of injured soldiers. “Throughout the entirety of the incident, no danger was posed to UNIFIL forces by the IDF activity,” it added.

UNIFIL, under the UN Security Council, was established under resolutions in March 1978, with the aim to “confirm the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon; restore international peace and security; and assist the Government of Lebanon in ensuring the return of its effective authority in the area”. It consists of more than 10,000 peacekeepers from 50 countries. India is the third largest contributor to the force with 903 soldiers. According to defence officials here, the Indian Battalion has no presence at Ramyah.

On Saturday (October 12, 2024), IDF soldiers stopped a critical UNIFIL logistical movement near Meiss ej Jebel, denying it passage, the UNIFIL said.

“Breaching and entering a UN position is a further flagrant violation of international law and Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) ...Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and Resolution 1701. UNIFIL’s mandate provides for its freedom of movement in its area of operations, and any restriction on this is a violation of Resolution 1701,” it said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Israel banned UN chief Guterres from entering Israeli territory. India did not sign a letter that “condemned” Israel for doing so, hence continuing to break with the Global South on resolutions that are critical of Israel.

