Israel’s ground incursion into Lebanon to battle Hezbollah left eight Israeli soldiers dead on Wednesday, while the region braced for further escalation as Israel vowed to retaliate against Iran’s missile attack a day earlier. The Israeli military said seven soldiers were killed in two separate attacks, without elaborating. Those deaths followed an earlier announcement of the first Israeli combat death in Lebanon since the start of the incursion — a 22-year-old captain in a commando brigade. Another seven soldiers, including a combat medic, were injured. Together, the assaults were some of the deadliest against Israeli forces in months. The announcements came on the eve of Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said Iran’s attack on Israel was “a big mistake”, and vowed to make Tehran “pay for it”. “Iran made a big mistake tonight and will pay for it,” he said hours after the attack, and warned: “Whoever attacks us, we attack them.” Iran said on Wednesday that the attack — its biggest assault on Israel — was over barring further provocation, but Israel and the U.S. promised to hit back. “If it (Israel) wants to react, we will have a stronger response, this is what the Islamic Republic is committed to,” President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a joint press conference with Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, in Doha.

Iran’s state news agency said three Israeli military bases had been targeted. Israel activated air defences against Iran’s missiles. Most of Iran’s missiles were intercepted “by Israel and a defensive coalition led by the United States,” Israeli Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a video on X. In Lebanon, Hezbollah said it repelled an Israeli infiltration into the south, targeted an Israeli unit with explosives and destroyed three Merkava tanks with rockets as they advanced on Maroun al-Ras village. The Israeli army said it staged two brief incursions into Lebanon, warning residents to evacuate more than 20 areas. In Beirut, Hezbollah targets in the southern suburbs were repeatedly bombarded overnight, Nearly 1,900 people have been killed and more than 9,000 wounded in Lebanon in almost a year of cross-border fighting, with the most in the past two weeks, according to Lebanese government statistics. More than a million people have been forced to flee their homes.

India is “deeply concerned” about the escalating situation in the West Asian region after Iran fired hundreds of missiles that hit targets in and around capital Tel Aviv. A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urged that the conflict should not take a wider regional shape. “We are deeply concerned at the escalation of [the] security situation in West Asia and reiterate our call for restraint by all concerned and protection of civilians. It is important that the conflict doesn’t take a wider regional dimension and we urge that all issues be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy,” the MEA said. India advised its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. In an advisory, the MEA also urged Indian nationals in Iran to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran. According to official data, over 4,000 Indian nationals are residing in Iran. Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip will turn a year old on October 7, 2024 and Tuesday’s missile attacks by Iran has broadened the conflict. Amid escalation of hostilities between Iran and Israel, the Congress on Wednesday said there is a “fierce urgency” to start a dialogue and establish peace in a region that has been engulfed by violence. As an editorial in The Hindu noted: the current conflict, no party is deterring its rivals. Israel’s greater firepower did not stop Hamas from launching the October 7, 2023 attack. Israel’s threats of retribution did not stop Hezbollah or the Houthis either from attacking the Jewish state. Nor did Iran’s proxy network and its missile might deter Israel from expanding the war by bombing the Iranian embassy complex in Syria. And Israel’s nuclear weapons did not stop Iran from launching direct attacks on the country. As deterrence collapsed, the crisis has escalated and widened. What has made the situation worse is the abdication of leadership by U.S. President Joe Biden.

