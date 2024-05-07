May 07, 2024 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST

Even as Hamas announced its acceptance of an Egyptian-Qatari proposal for a ceasefire to halt the seven-month-long war with Israel in Gaza, the deal remains uncertain with Israel pushing ahead with a military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. In recent days, Egyptian and Hamas officials said the ceasefire will take place in a series of stages during which Hamas would release hostages it is holding in exchange for Israeli troop pullbacks from Gaza.

In a statement on Monday, Hamas said that its top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, delivered the news of its agreement in a phone call with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Egypt’s Intelligence Minister. This came after Israel ordered 1,00,000 Palestinians to begin evacuating from Rafah, signalling that a long-threatened ground invasion there could be imminent. The looming operation has raised global alarm over the fate of around 1.4 million Palestinians sheltering there, with U.S. President Joe Biden urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against launching an offensive in Rafah. Aid agencies have also warned that an offensive will worsen Gaza’s humanitarian catastrophe and bring a surge of more civilian deaths in an Israeli campaign that in nearly seven months has killed 34,000 people and devastated the territory.

After the release of the statement on Monday, Palestinians erupted in cheers in the sprawling tent camps around Rafah. Hours later, Israel said the deal did not meet its core demands but added that negotiations will continue.

Soon after, Israeli forces began “targeted strikes” against Hamas in eastern Rafah as tanks entered the area. Israeli airstrikes also hit elsewhere in Rafah, killing at least five people, including a child and a woman, as per Associated Press.

