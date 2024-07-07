Iran’s reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday won a run-off presidential election against conservative Saeed Jalili, the interior ministry said. Mr. Pezeshkian received around 54% and Jalili roughly 44% out of about 30 million votes cast, while the voter turnout stood at 49.8% — up from a record low of about 40% during the first round. The election, necessitated by the death of conservative president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in May, came against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions due to the Gaza war, a dispute with the West over Iran’s nuclear programme, and domestic discontent over the state of Iran’s sanctions-hit economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his first comments after winning, Mr. Pezeshkian said the vote was the start of a “partnership” with Iran’s people. “A difficult road is ahead. It can only be smooth with your cooperation, empathy and trust,” Mr. Pezeshkian said in a post on X. “I extend my hand to you and swear on my honour that I will not abandon you on this path. Do not abandon me.”

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all major policy issues, congratulated Mr. Pezeshkian and asked him to continue former President Ebrahim Raisi’s policies.

ADVERTISEMENT

A protege of former reformist President Mohammad Khatami, the 69-year-old surgeon-turned-politician assumes presidency at a time when the Islamic Republic is witnessing social tensions and economic woes at home and heightened geopolitical risks abroad. His only previous government experience came as Health Minister about two decades ago. Mr. Pezeshkian rode on support from the country’s main reformist coalition and many Iranians who feared a continued hardline grip on power. In campaigning, he called for “constructive relations” with Western countries to “get Iran out of its isolation”. He pledged to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with the U.S. and other powers. The deal collapsed in 2018 after Washington withdrew from it. Within Iran, he vowed to ease long-standing Internet restrictions and to “fully” oppose police patrols enforcing the mandatory headscarf on women. Mr. Pezeshkian also pledged to involve more women and ethnic minorities such as Kurds and Baluchis in his government. He has also promised to reduce inflation, now hovering at around 40%.

While Iranians have mixed feelings towards Mr. Pezeshkian’s victory, with some expressing happiness and others sceptical, analysts say Mr. Pezeshkian will face serious challenges because conservatives still dominate state institutions such as parliament.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mr. Pezeshkian for his win in Iran’s presidential runoff election. “Looking forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our warm and long-standing bilateral relationship for the benefit of our peoples and the region,” Mr. Modi said.

The Hindu’s Profiles

The Hindu’s Daily Quiz

Who is the State Congress chief for Jharkhand?

Vinay Singh

Rajesh Thakur

Champai Soren

Shibu Soren

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.