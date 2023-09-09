September 09, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST

In the first set of byelections held in six States after the formation of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance, the Opposition bloc INDIA bagged four seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party three. The INDIA tally includes the crucial Ghosi Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh won by the Samajwadi Party. Honours seemed evenly divided as three of the seats were earlier held by the BJP and one each was with the Congress, the SP, the CPI(M) and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). While the tally was the same as earlier, the BJP lost Dhupguri in West Bengal to the Trinamool Congress, but wrested Boxanagar in Tripura from the CPI(M). In Ghosi, former SP MLA Dara Singh Chauhan, who switched parties and rejoined the BJP, was defeated by a margin of over 42,000 votes by Sudhakar Singh. “It is a win for positive politics and a defeat for negative communal politics... It is Bharat starting towards INDIA’s victory,” SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said. In West Bengal, Trinamool candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy won the Dhupguri seat by over 4,313 votes. Tapasi Roy of the BJP, wife of a CRPF jawan killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, got 92,648 votes, officials said. CPI(M) candidate Ishwar Chandra Roy, who was backed by the Congress, was a distant third with 13,666 votes, said officials. The BJP retained Dhanpur in Tripura and Bageshwar in Uttarakhand. Party president J.P. Nadda hailed the victories in Tripura and Uttarakhand. Tafajjal Hossain of the BJP won the Boxanagar seat in Tripura, where polls were held due to the demise of Shamsul Haque, by 30,237 votes. BJP candidate Bindu Debnath bagged the Dhanpur seat, which was vacated by Union Minister Pratima Bhowmick after winning in the Assembly election in February, by 18,871 votes. Kaushik Chanda of the CPI(M) got 11,146 votes.

Parwati Dass of the BJP defeated Basant Kumar of the Congress by more than 2,400 votes in Bageshwar in Uttarakhand. The Opposition alliance tasted victory in Jharkhand, where the JMM retained the Dumri Assembly seat, and in Uttar Pradesh, where the SP won the Ghosi seat. Bebi Devi of the JMM won in Dumri in Giridih district by defeating Yashoda Devi of the All-Jharkhand Students Union, an NDA constituent, by over 17,000 votes. ”. In Kerala and West Bengal, the INDIA bloc parties were not in alliance. The Congress-led United Democratic Front retained the Puthuppally Assembly seat in Kerala as its candidate, Chandy Oommen, son of the late Oommen Chandy, defeated the LDF candidate, Jaick C. Thomas, by a margin of over 37,000 votes. In an editorial, The Hindu said, the bypolls threw up mixed political signals. “There is no national pattern to be sought in these elections that answer to widely different situations and calculations, but the polls do offer pointers to local shifts…. The outcomes were largely decided by local factors, but they also indicate the political winds in the respective regions.”

