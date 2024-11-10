After months of deliberation, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially communicated that it will not be sending the national team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year. The communication comes days ahead of a security inspection by the Internatinal Cricket Council (ICC) to evaluate Pakistan’s preparedness.

The Hindu learnt from insiders about BCCI also having communicated their preference for a hybrid model, that is, the tournament split in two countries – Pakistan and UAE. India would play their matches, and should they qualify for the finals, in UAE instead of Pakistan. However, the proposal has not been accorded support by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Speaking to reporters on Friday at Lahore’s Gaddafi stadium, Pakistan’s Home Minister and PCB chief Syed Mohsin Naqvi stated the model had not been discussed nor were they “willing to talk about it”.

Pakistan has not hosted any major international tournament since 2009. This was after a travelling Sri Lankan team was attacked by twelve gunmen at Gaddafi stadium. The team escaped unhurt. Though it has hosted several bilateral series in the past few years, most recently England for a three-test series, the return of a major multilateral event is a prestige issue for the South Asian country. Last year, Pakistan was forced to host the Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka after India had refused to travel to Pakistan.

Unrelatedly, the timing of the latest development has been made more awkward as BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son, and the incumbent president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), is set to take over as the ICC chairman on December 1. The Hindu has learnt from sources that all formal announcements about tournament fixtures would be made before Mr. Shah takes over the ICC reins.

