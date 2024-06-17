India distanced itself from the final document issued at the conclusion of a Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 16, saying that only proposals acceptable to both Russia and Ukraine can lead to peace. The communique called for the protection of Ukraine’s “territorial integrity” and was built on the country’s peace formula.

At least seven countries, including India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates, refused to endorse the “Joint Communique on a Peace Framework” released in Burgenstock, the venue of the two-day summit. Eighty countries supported the communique which focused on issues including nuclear safety, food security and the exchange of prisoners.

“Our participation in the summit and continued engagement with all stakeholders is with a view to understanding different perspectives, approaches and options to find a way forward for a sustainable resolution of the conflict, in our view, only those options acceptable to both parties can lead to abiding peace,” said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Pavan Kapoor, explaining India’s stand at the Summit on Peace in Ukraine.

India’s decision to attend the summit but also distance itself from the outcome is in line with the government’s consistent policy of abstention from all resolutions at the UN Security Council, UN General Assembly, International Atomic Energy Agency and Human Rights Council thus far that are critical of Russia for its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

According to the organisers, the invitation to India as well as countries of the Global South or BICS (referring to Brazil-India-China-South Africa or BRICS minus Russia) was important to build global consensus and include their concerns on food and energy security.

Analysts are of the view that the conference is likely to have little concrete impact toward ending the war because the country leading and continuing it, Russia, was not invited.

