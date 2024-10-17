External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar held an “informal interaction” at the conclusion lunch for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday. Officials confirmed the interaction even as a short video clip that appeared online showed the Ministers of the two countries speaking at a table seated next to each other. The lunch was hosted by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who chaired the SCO session where, unlike on past occasions, both India’s and Pakistan’s national statements avoided contentious language on sensitive issues. According to sources, Mr. Jaishankar had also held a brief discussion with Mr. Dar at the SCO dinner on Tuesday evening as well, where they were joined by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Pakistan has been keen to host the Indian team as part of the Champions Trophy due to be held in Pakistan in early 2025, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not confirmed their participation. Officials stressed that the conversation was part of normal diplomatic discourse, given that Mr. Jaishankar was attending the lunch along with dignitaries from all 10 SCO nations including Russia, China, Iran, Belarus, and the central Asian states, and that “all leaders talked to each other during lunch and in the waiting lounge”. The exchange reflected a much warmer note than similar previous encounters, including at the SCO Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Goa in 2023, and the UN General Assembly meet last month.

Leaving Islamabad at the end of what had been the first visit by an Indian External Affairs Minister to Pakistan in nine years, Mr. Jaishankar thanked Mr. Sharif and Mr. Dar, commending them for a “productive” meet. “A productive meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government concluded in Islamabad today,” the External Affairs Minister said on social media, adding that “India made a positive and constructive contribution to the deliberations.” During his speech, Mr. Jaishankar urged SCO members to have an “honest conversation”, pointing out that “if trust is lacking or cooperation inadequate, if friendship has fallen short and good neighbourliness is missing somewhere, there are surely reasons to introspect and causes to address.” Raising India’s concerns over China’s Belt and Road Initiative, he said that cooperation on trade, investment, connectivity, and energy flows must respect territorial integrity and sovereignty issues. Mr. Jaishankar referred to cross-border terrorism, but in terms of the SCO’s 2001 charter’s phrasing of the “three evils” in the region: terrorism, separatism, extremism. “If activities across borders are characterised by terrorism, extremism and separatism, they are hardly likely to encourage trade, energy flows, connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges in parallel,” Mr. Jaishankar said in his statement at Wednesday morning’s plenary session, avoiding specific Indian concerns over terror-financing, “justifications for terrorism”, and other points referring to Pakistan that he has raised in previous SCO meetings. Mr. Sharif made no references to the Kashmir dispute in his speech, a departure from his own speech at the UN General Assembly on September 27, where he had likened India’s actions in Kashmir to Israel’s “colonial settler’s project” in Palestine. “I think there’s a lot of positivity around the SCO in Islamabad. I think things have gone positively, and Mr. Jaishankar was received by Prime Minister [Sharif] at the events,” Pakistani Information Minister Ataullah Tarar told The Hindu.

