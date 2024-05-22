Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has withdrawn his petition in the Supreme Court seeking interim bail and quashing of arrest on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to a land grab case.

Mr. Soren decided to withdraw his case to avoid the SC passing an order that he had come with “unclean hands.”

The Vacation Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma pointed out from the court records that Soren hid the fact that the Special Court had already taken cognisance of the case against him way back on April 4. Besides, the Vacation Bench pointed out that Soren had moved for interim bail while his bail application under Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2022, was pending in the Special Court.

The apex court was also not informed by Soren when he was denied bail by the Special Court on May 3.

On Tuesday, his bail plea in the Supreme Court [http://Supreme Court asks if arrest can be called invalid after cognisance of case]had ended on an indecisive note, after the Bench said Mr Soren’s case for interim bail, and for quashing his arrest on January 31, required “intense debate”.

Noting that Mr. Soren was previously denied bail by the Special Court on May 3, the Bench held that the trial court had already taken cognisance of the money laundering case – which was a clear indication that it had found him prima facie guilty based on evidence.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor Mr Raju argued the interim bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was different from that of Mr Soren. “For one, the Special Court had prima facie found material suggesting Mr. Soren had committed the offence, and thus, taken cognisance. The cognisance order has not been challenged,” he said. On the other hand, Mr Raju stated, Mr Kejriwal was made an accused along with his party by the Enforcement Directorate in a supplementary chargesheet only after he was out on an interim bail.

