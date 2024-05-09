A political crisis swirls in Haryana. Three independent MLAs in the State withdrew their support to the BJP government in the State. Now, the Jannayak Janta Party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said the party will “consider” outside support to the Congress to bring down the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The JJP was a partner in the BJP-led alliance which governed Haryana for more than four years, but in March the two parties parted ways over differences about seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha election.

Mr. Chautala made his remarks at a press conference in Hisar, adding that, ““It’s now for the Congress to decide whether it takes any step to bring down the government or not.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda responded by saying that the JJP should write to the Governor indicating that it is no longer supporting the BJP. He added that a Congress delegation would soon “call upon the Haryana Governor, seeking imposition of President’s Rule and fresh elections to the State Assembly.”

Three of JJP’s 10 MLAs have been seen at the BJP’s election rallies. Mr. Chautala said that show-cause notices had been served to them, but there was no response. The party had evidence of them indulging in anti-party activities, including videos, posters and pictures, he added.

They would need to abide by the party’s whip if a no-confidence motion is brought against a present government, he said, saying that his party would vote against the government in such a case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chautala also said that Chief Minister Nayab Saini should resign on moral grounds after his government was reduced to a minority, or he should prove his majority. JJP would write to the Governor seeking directions to the government to prove its majority on the floor of the House, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Saini has countered the Opposition’s claim that his government was reduced to a minority, saying that it was “safe” and “functioning with full strength.” The government weathered a floor test in March, and enjoys a six-month immunity from a similar floor test.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

Which of the following notices was issued against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna to trace his whereabouts?

Red Corner Notice

Blue Corner Notice

Yellow Corner Notice

Black Corner Notice

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.