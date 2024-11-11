Two alleged aides of pro-Khalistan “terrorist” Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla were held in Punjab on Sunday for the killing of Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau in Faridkot last month. In another development, a Brampton resident was arrested by the Canadian Police for his role in a violent protest at the Hindu Sabha Temple in the city on November 3 and later released on certain conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the attack on the temple further worsening the diplomatic relations between the two countries, members of the Hindu Sikh Global Forum on Sunday (November 10, 2024) took out a march towards the Canadian High Commission in Chanakyapuri, leading to the Delhi Police increasing the mission’s peripheral security. No untoward incident was reported.

Protesters were seen carrying placards that read “Canada Ke Mandir Par Akraman, Nahi Sahega Hindustan” (India will not tolerate any attack on temples in Canada) and “Stop Attacks On Temples in Canada”. Many raised slogans against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday (November 10, 2024), the Punjab Police said they arrested two associates of Arsh Dalla, thwarting at least four more possible target killings, and solved three sensational crimes, including a murder in Madhya Pradesh. The accused were identified as Anmolpreet Singh alias Vishal, a resident of Barnala, and Navjot Singh alias Neetu from Kharar.

The police also arrested their accomplice, Balvir Singh, who is Mr. Navjot Singh’s brother, on the charge of aiding and abetting the crimes. A Zigana (9 mm) pistol along with seven live cartridges, one .30 bore pistol with four live cartridges, ₹27,500 in cash, and a fake Aadhaar Card were seized during the operation, the police said.

Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau, who ran a YouTube channel, was gunned down by assailants on October 9, while returning home from Gurdwara Sahib village on a motorcycle. According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that Arsh Dalla had tasked Neetu to target the Sikh activist and also made arrangements for the firearm, a getaway vehicle, and hideouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsh Dalla was a close accomplice of the then Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down by unidentified assailants in the parking lot of a gurdwara in Canada’s Surrey on June 18, 2023.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily Quiz

Which organisation was recently accused of violating antitrust laws by India’s CCI?

Paytm

Flipkart

Zomato and Swiggy

Airtel

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.