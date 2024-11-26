The Mahayuti is still to land on a concrete Chief Minister pick for Maharashtra, but Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have already taken a stance. On Monday, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said the Bihar pattern should be implemented in Maharashtra, and the Chief Minister’s position should be given to a smaller regional party though the BJP has the largest seat share.

“Just like a decision was taken in Bihar, it should be taken here as well,” Mr. Mhaske said. “Though Nitish Kumar’s party is small, he was supported so his party could grow. Shiv Sena should be supported here and Eknath Shinde should be made the Chief Minister. It was under his leadership that the State was governed in the past two-and-a-half years. The election was fought under his leadership. He was the face for schemes such as the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which led to a landslide victory for the Mahayuti. He is an acceptable face for all the communities of the State. Moreover, the BJP should silence critics like Sanjay Raut who claim that the party follows a ‘use and throw’ policy,” he added.

BJP State leaders have meanwhile batted for Devendra Fadnavis to be the Chief Minister, and indicated there was no question of a compromise. “Look at the current situation. We have a massive majority by ourselves. We have already made enough sacrifices in the past. Even when we were the single largest party, we gave away the Chief Minister position. This time, our party workers want to see a BJP Chief Minister. And Mr. Fadnavis has been that one leader who has consolidated this landslide victory for us,” a BJP leader said. The BJP has yet to call a meeting of its MLAs.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar has also said that he will support Mr. Fadnavis. However, he told reporters that “There is no decision as yet on the Chief Minister position. The three top leaders will sit together and take that decision.”

Mr. Mhaske’s statements incidentally came on a day when a delegation of Sena leaders paid a courtesy visit to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. BJP has come under pressure from its alliance partner to make Eknath Shinde the Chief Minister for a limited period. Sena supporters have been gathering in noted temples across Maharashtra, including in the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple in Pune.

“He [Mr. Shinde] gave Maratha quota without hurting the OBCs. At this juncture, that is the only face which has widespread reach and acceptability, even in tier 2 and tier 3 places,” a source closely associated with Shiv Sena’s top leadership told The Hindu, adding “The expectation is that the tenure of the Chief Minister should be split. There can be consequences if it is not respected. The State needs a stable government after all.”

Shiv Sena has claimed that it was receiving support from other parties as well, including Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena faction.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has also threatened a stir if Mr. Fadnavis was picked as Chief Minister.

