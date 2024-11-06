Millions of Americans headed to the polls on Tuesday, to vote for their new President, as well as choose candidates in ‘down-ballot’ races, including contests that will decide control of the U.S. Congress. As the historic race for the White House between U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, and her Republican opponent, former U.S. President Donald Trump, approached its final hours, the candidates, who are running neck and neck, focused their efforts on crucial battleground States, hoping to extract every single available vote on Tuesday. Some 75 million Americans — just under half of all eligible voters — had cast their vote by Sunday in early voting. Ms. Harris wrapped up her campaign in Philadelphia where America’s ‘founding fathers’ had signed the Declaration of Independence. Mr. Trump ended his campaign in Grand Rapids, Michigan, as he had done in 2016 and 2020. The two candidates have had contrasting tones in their closing speeches, with Ms. Harris striking a more optimistic note and stepping back from a direct focus on Mr. Trump, marking a shift from what she had done even days earlier. Mr. Trump stuck to his usual subjects, including illegal immigration. Among the celebrities who joined Ms. Harris in Philadelphia were singer Lady Gaga and TV host Oprah Winfrey. Abortion and women’s reproductive rights have become a core ballot issue, with polling data showing women of all ages gravitating more towards Ms. Harris (and, for other reasons, men towards Mr. Trump). “The momentum is on our side,” Ms. Harris said, adding that she was ready to offer “a new generation of leadership”. Ms. Harris spent her day campaigning in Pennsylvania, where 19 Electoral College votes are up for grabs. Prayers were held at Ms. Harris’ ancestral village Thulasendrapuram in central Tamil Nadu.

At a rally in Atlanta on Monday night, Mr. Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance, who has in many respects been following the Trump playbook during the campaign, said Ms. Harris was “trash”. “In two days, we are going to take out the trash in Washington and the trash’s name is Kamala Harris,” he said. He appeared to suggest that Ms. Harris had called Mr. Trump’s supporters ‘garbage’. However, Ms. Harris has not done so. Mr. Trump concluded his campaign with a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The rally continued into the wee hours of Election Day (Tuesday). Democrats are preparing for Mr. Trump not accepting the election results. The FBI has set a national command post to monitor election-related threats. At his final rally, the former President leaned into his usual messages about illegal migrants, the promise of a better economy under him and attacking Democrats. “Kamala has delivered soaring prices and true economic anguish at home, war and chaos abroad, and a nation-destroying invasion on our southern border,” he said. Independent Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders, encouraged those who were unhappy with the Biden administration’s positions on Israel to stick by Ms. Harris. No matter what the outcome of the U.S. presidential elections will be, the India-U.S. relationship and the engagement with the Quad will “only grow”, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday in Canberra. “We have actually seen steady progress in our relationship with the U.S. over the last five presidencies, including an earlier Trump presidency. So, when we look at the American election, we are very confident that whatever the verdict, our relationship with the United States will only grow,” Mr. Jaishankar said. Experts have weighed in on what either outcome – a Trump or Harris win – will mean for India. While all eyes are on Mr. Trump and Ms. Harris, there are crucial down-ballot races being decided on Tuesday. Control of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives is on the ballot. Thirty-four seats in the Senate are in play. Independent Senator from West Virginia, Joe Manchin, who caucused with Democrats is not seeking re-election with Republicans standing a strong chance of winning his seat. Democrats are defending their seats in Ohio and Montana. Democrats have a strong chance of taking the House (which the Republicans currently control), where all 435 seats are being contested. A split Congress could create policy deadlock, creating challenges for the next President.

