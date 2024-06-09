The Congress Working Committee (CWC) unanimously adopted a resolution on Saturday seeking Rahul Gandhi take over as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the 18th Lok Sabha. Mr Gandhi however said he would think it over and decide “very soon”. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge nonetheless urged Mr Gandhi to “abide” by the CWC’s formal resolution and take up the responsibility.

Senior leader Digvijaya Singh had initially moved the motion with several other leaders joining in to make it a chorus. The incoming MP elected from Jorhat (Assam) Gaurav Gogoi, backing the motion, held Mr Gandhi would be a powerful voice of the 235 Opposition members in the Lower House. Furthermore, party leader Pratap Singh Bajwa argued that as an LoP, Mr. Gandhi can force the government to deliver on some of the guarantees such as scrapping of the Agniveer scheme and making minimum support price (MSP) a legal right of farmers. Additionally, according to Mr. Bajwa, he could corner the government if it fails to abide by the provisions of the Constitution.

The 18th Lok Sabha would be the first time that Congress would acquire the post since it lost power in 2014. Since 2014, the party has not been able to garner 10% of the total seats in the lower house – prerequisite to obtain the post. Thus, having secured 99 seats in the 18th Lok Sabha, Congress emerges as the largest opposition party, also, much ahead of threshold.

In an additional development, the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) comprising the newly elected members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha re-elected Sonia Gandhi as the chairperson. Furthermore, in the meet, whilst the CWC praised the party performance in the now-concluded general elections, it decided to set up separate committees in several states, including party-ruled Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana to investigate the below expectation performances and its potential remedies.

